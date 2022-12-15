The Children's Council

Holding check, left to right: The Children’s Council of Watauga County representatives Rhonda Russell, board chair; Elisha Childers, executive director; with local SECU leadership and advisory board members.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — SECU Foundation recently provided a $40,000 grant to the Children’s Council of Watauga County, a non-profit that facilitates programs and partnerships to bridge early education, health services, and family support to meet the needs of young children and families.

“The Foundation recognizes the positive impact that CCWC programs are making in the health and future success of North Carolina’s children,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation executive director. “Their work brings families and the community together, and we hope that this grant will help the Children’s Council of Watauga County develop a successful pathway to identifying community priorities and strengths as well as expanding programs and services.”

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.