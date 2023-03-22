Snow sports

Weather and climate play a significant role in aspects of the local ski industry, from temperature fluctuations and wet bulb to amounts of precipitation received by the area.

 File photo

HIGH COUNTRY — Snowfall in the High Country is around 25 percent less than the long-term average, according to data from local meteorologist Ray Russell of Ray’s Weather Center. However, local ski resorts only need to maintain cold temperatures for a successful season.

Kimberly Jochl, vice president of Sugar Mountain Resort, notes how the resort is constantly investing in new snowmaking infrastructure. In order to make artificial snow, temperatures need to be at or below freezing.

