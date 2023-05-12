BOONE — A mild recession is expected by the end of this year or early 2024, but Watauga County and North Carolina will do better than the nation, according to the Boone Chamber of Commerce's Quart 1 Economic Indicators Report.
As the High Country transitions into its summer tourism season, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce released its Q1 Economic Indicators Report, which examines five key statistics within the Watauga County and High Country economy, featuring a summary of local impacts by Dr. Harry Davis, Appalachian State and North Carolina Bankers Association Professor and long-standing regional economist.
The report includes quick stats and commentary on local commercial real estate activity provided by James Milner, CCIM, Appalachian Commercial Real Estate. New for this report, a summary of the residential real estate market was supplied by Stacie Pineda, Stacie Pineda Real Estate Group.
“Just like the nation is experiencing, this report provides evidence of some expected leveling off from the historic highs our area experienced during the COVID-impacted economic times,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “As we hear more economists echoing what Dr. Harry Davis shared with us back in January regarding a looming mild recession, we’re reminded that historically speaking the High Country has fared better than most during similar events.”
Data was compiled for residential home sales, net sales tax calculations, unemployment, occupancy tax collections, commercial real estate permit applications and transactions, and applications for permits of new single-family homes. These figures include the most recent data released for each category as well as historical data to help establish trends and further context toward the area’s economic stability.
Davis said that because North Carolina has a large rainy-day fund, tremendous population growth and a diversified economy, the state won't feel the effects of the recession as much as the nation.
"Our state and Watauga County will do better in the recession than the nation due to these positive economic factors," Davis said in the report. "Given the strength of the state’s budget, which funds Appalachian State University, our economic situation, particularly in terms of employment, will fare well as we move toward this expected recession."
According to Davis, both Watauga County and the state continue to do well in terms of employment. North Carolina's
unemployment rate dropped in March to 3.5%, while Watauga County’s unemployment rate at 3.1% in March 2023 was the second lowest rate in the state.
"Given our low unemployment rate and the lack of a workforce, businesses in the High Country will continue to experience trouble finding workers as we head into the summer," Davis said in the report.
The occupancy tax for the county dropped about 12% in the first quarter of this year relative to the first quarter last year. A total of $1,568,776 in occupancy tax was collected in the first quarter in Watauga County compared to $1,784,057 during the same time last year.
"The drop is most likely attributed to less snowfall and overall warmer weather this winter, which impacted the winter sports tourism industry," Davis said in the report.
For sales tax, $2,088,837 was collected during March this year in Watauga County, while $2,171,706 was collected in March 2022.
"Sales tax collections have changed very little from the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of this year," Davis said. "Both the sales tax and occupancy tax numbers remain very strong when you consider we are 18 months past the fiscal stimulus provided by the Federal government in the wake of COVID-19."
Davis also talked about the housing market in the High Country continues to struggle due to the lack of inventory, which continues to drive up prices.
There were 60 new single-family home applications received this quarter versus 64 in the last quarter of 2022. Residential home sales has dipped by nearly half (46%) compared to last year with 397 reported in the first quarter compared to 504 during the first quarter last year.
"While the increase in home pricing is moderating, these prices remain elevated. Affordability, particularly for first-time home buyers, continues to be a real challenge," Davis said. "While the number of homes sold over the previous year has slightly declined within the High Country region, Watauga County remains a favored destination for those seeking to move to the area."
On the commercial real estate side, Milner said in the report that the first quarter is typically slow seasonal nature of the local commercial real estate market.
"However, at ICSC Carolinas this year, national retailers were starting to show revived interest in smaller and tertiary markets such as ours," Milner said in the report. "Based on this time last year (in terms of sales), both multifamily and hospitality are down by 33.78% and 23.65%, respectively. This is based on sales from the first quarter of 2022 compared to the sales in the first quarter of 2023."
The largest development for the first quarter that applied for permits, according to Milner, said was the Appalachian State University Parking Deck at the Holmes Center at a proposed project cost of $19,500,000.
"With the first 90 days of the new year behind us, there will continue to be opportunities, albeit limited," Milner said. "While we hope that pricing will soften, the limited supply combined with above-average demand is keeping prices up, however, the reality is that the cost of capital limits the purchasing power that buyers have. The continued rise of interest rates only exacerbates the issue. Leasing activity is still above average, with new tenants securing space at Rivers Walk. As stated in prior reports, commercial space that is priced appropriately is being leased to those trying to obtain space within the market."
Pineda said in the report that some trends continue to indicate a market shift "reflecting the High Country as a luxury community."
"There is an overall volume decline for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga Counties and a decline in the number of units sold. High-end sales are steady with the last year's first quarter," Pineda said in the report. "The median sales price is higher across the market. This, with a volume decrease, indicates a shortage in supply."
Pineda said she will look for inventory for the family that has a combined income of less than $150,000 per year in the second quarter.
"I hope to see a bridge in the number of units sold (compared to the same time frame last year) and the volume in sales to increase in our mid-range markets in hopes that the supply offsets demand and creates opportunities for those with more modest incomes," Pineda said.
The Quarter 1 Economic Indicators report was developed and data was compiled with the assistance of the Watauga County Economic Development Commission, Watauga County Tourism Development Authority, High Country Association of Realtors, and the Chamber’s Business Development Committee.
“We remain an attractive regional destination for those who may be tightening their travel budgets, and our area provides numerous free and affordable activities that naturally pull people in our direction. We are also benefited by strong regional employers, like Appalachian State University, Appalachian Regional Health Care System, and others who will continue to drive economic activity and employment in our region," Jackson said. "This is a great time for businesses and families to re-dedicate themselves to prioritizing local purchasing decisions, especially as many organizations are in the midst of budget planning season. Our actions in supporting one another can be another welcome step in helping alleviate some of the burden of these economic pressures"
Economic Indicators reporting will continue through 2023, with Quarter 2 data expected later this summer once all relevant data has been reported by state and local agencies.
