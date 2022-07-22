Maya Price

Maya Price, a student at Blowing Rock School, was one of six Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce scholarship recipients attending a North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics course in Durham during the summer of 2021.

 Photo by David Rogers

BLOWING ROCK — Putting their money where their beliefs are, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce board of directors approved matching scholarship grants to five Blowing Rock Elementary students attending the 2022 “Summer Accelerator” program at one of the North Carolina School of Science and Math campuses.

Ranging from rising 7th through 9th grades, the five students in 2022 are Nora Price, Maya Price, Ashton Helmig, Mitch Jasper, and Oliver Powell.

