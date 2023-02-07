Boone Chamber logo

BOONE — With financial reporting for 2022 completed, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce released its Q4 Economic Indicators report of 2022.

This quarterly report examines five key statistics within the Watauga County & High Country Economy, featuring a summary of local impacts by Dr. Harry Davis, Appalachian State and North Carolina Bankers Association Professor and long-standing regional economist. The report includes quick stats and commentary on local commercial real estate activity provided by James Milner, CCIM, Appalachian Commercial Real Estate. New for this report, a summary of the residential real estate market was supplied by Stacie Pineda, Stacie Pineda Real Estate Group.

