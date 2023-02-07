BOONE — With financial reporting for 2022 completed, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce released its Q4 Economic Indicators report of 2022.
This quarterly report examines five key statistics within the Watauga County & High Country Economy, featuring a summary of local impacts by Dr. Harry Davis, Appalachian State and North Carolina Bankers Association Professor and long-standing regional economist. The report includes quick stats and commentary on local commercial real estate activity provided by James Milner, CCIM, Appalachian Commercial Real Estate. New for this report, a summary of the residential real estate market was supplied by Stacie Pineda, Stacie Pineda Real Estate Group.
Data was compiled for residential home sales, net sales tax calculations, unemployment, occupancy tax collections, commercial real estate permit applications and transactions, and applications for permits of new single-family homes. These figures include the most recent data released for each category as well as historical data to help establish trends and further context toward the area’s economic stability.
“Like many areas of the country, our current economic conditions certainly require context,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “On one hand, our unemployment rate for December 2022 is tied for the lowest rate in the State. Finding a full workforce remains a struggle for many sectors of our community. Despite the challenges in the labor market, sales tax collections remain high, and our tourism economy remains strong. Compared to some communities, we are faring quite well, and should the economy slow down further, the High Country will enter that period in a position of strength.”
Economy
According to Davis, economic growth was” surprisingly” strong in the fourth quarter of 2022.
“The employment situation for the nation and Watauga county were record setting. The United States unemployment rate dropped to a 53 year low of 3.4%,” Davis said in the report. “Watauga County along with three other counties in the state tied for the lowest rate at 2.5%.”
Davis said tourism was extremely strong in the fourth quarter as well as throughout last year.
“This strength was measured by occupancy and sales taxes,” Davis said. “Hotels, resorts and restaurants experienced strong growth. However, finding an adequate number of workers continued to be a problem for this sector. For the US economy, housing is already in a recession and manufacturing is headed for one. The service sector continues to do very well which is seen here in Watauga County. Given the actions of the FED, we can expect a mild recession either at the end of this year or the beginning of 2024 in the US. Our state economy will do better because of our rapid population growth and stronger economy. Watauga County will also do better. The state has a large rainy day fund to support the state budget and Appalachian State University if we have a recession.”
Commercial Real Estate Market
According to Milner, the fourth quarter of the year shows signs of a slowdown in activity within the overall local commercial real estate market.
“With a rise in interest rates, it is anticipated that transactional activity will be impacted, and we predict that activity will be less than the year prior,” Milner said in the report. “A review of the permit data shows continued development within the Town of Boone. BCBSNC is working on the upfit of new space at the Graystone Eye building on NC Highway 105. The Western Youth Network has pulled a permit for renovations of their building within the medical district. On the east side of Boone, a hospitality group has applied for conditional district rezoning for a new 104-room hotel.”
As the move year continues, Miler said the activity will naturally slow due to the seasonal nature of the market.
“Even with the uptick in interest rates, the year ended with a total of $139,510,500 in transactional activity for 31 transactions based on our parameters,” Milner said. “We expect that there will continue to be development and redevelopment within the Town of Boone moving forward, but not at the same scale as we saw last year. Outside of the Skyline Terrace expansion and The Collection (both being located in East Boone), we have not seen any new multifamily development enter the construction pipeline.”
Milner said that leasing activity remains robust with limited supply and high demand, however, “efforts must be made to increase the supply; otherwise, rents will continue to rise.”
“As mentioned at the economic kickoff luncheon, the market’s biggest needs are industrial (flex) and office space,” Milner said. “This is coupled with the need for retail as most of our neighborhood shopping centers are back to full occupancy with very little vacancy.”
Residential Real Estate Market
According to Pineda,
unprecedented patterns continue to impress in the Watauga County housing market as 2022 ended with an overall residential sales volume increase of approximately 2% compared to the previous year.
- The median sales price in Watauga County is $500,000.
- The largest price range jump for residential sales in Watauga County was the $1-2 million price range. This reference price range of homes has tripled in sales since 2021, from 48 homes to 132 homes.
“It’s impossible to discuss the market without considering 1) the purchase of homes for the express purpose of income production (investment) and 2) the role of parents buying homes for university students, and a growing university,” Pineda said in the report.
According to Pineda:
- Carolina Cabins Rentals (CCR), a local vacation rental management company, confirms that rental requests remain high compared to 2019 (though requests are down slightly from the spikes of 2021 and 2022). CCR is aggressively pursuing inventory for its portfolio to meet this demand.
- From the sales perspective, there are more buyer discussions (relative to previous years) with eager investors who have been introduced to the mountains for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Per CCR, these buyers are responsible for most luxury rental requests, which are rising. This change in demand may account for at least half of the $1-2 million homes purchased in 2022.
- Because of increasing rent, parents purchase in the $300,000-$500,000 range for the student/child beyond the “kiddie condo.” As a result, this makes availability and affordability more difficult for less affluent families seeking primary residential housing.
The primary question is whether the current data reflects a significant shift in our market baselines, or a normal reflection of the ebbs and flows of the market,” Pineda said. “With the median sales price of $500,000, it is increasingly difficult for people to consider relocating to work for the county’s anchor industries. In Watauga County, any house above 1,500 square feet and less than $500,000 will want aesthetic and mechanical updates, or infrastructure corrections. And yet, the market thrives.”
Pineda said there are two rationals for that:
- Wealthy investors, investing in luxury-grade second homes or investment properties, are driving market prices.
- Transient buyers from affluent markets who can permanently work remotely continue to relocate to the mountains post-pandemic, driving the market up with capital accrued from shifts in the cost of living between their origin cities and Watauga County.
“January 2023, as compared to January 2022, showed a significant decrease in all numbers except for the price per square foot demand,” Pineda said. “This might be the residual effect of the high interest rates in November and December, in addition to inflation indicators. Regardless, the industry is presently unconcerned by these declined numbers, and I believe the market will remain robust, albeit not record-breaking.”
