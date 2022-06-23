BLOWING ROCK — It seems so natural today, the route taken by the Blue Ridge Parkway. It generally follows the path of the Eastern Continental Divide, often traversing deep into the mountains and forests of North Carolina and Virginia with stunning vistas that seem to look over the edge of the Earth.
While it is hard to think of any other route for the Parkway, an early plan was to bypass North Carolina altogether and meander through eastern Tennessee, Blowing Rock Mayor Charlie Sellers told the Jerry Burns Day audience on June 18. He added that Blowing Rock played a significant role in the decision to re-route the Parkway through the actual Blue Ridge Mountains, including its touching the municipal boundaries of Blowing Rock and Asheville.
It just required some good, old fashioned, backroom wheeling and dealing in the halls of Congress, Sellers reported.
“There was no such thing as transparency in those days,” Sellers said, with a wry smile and to laughs from those in attendance.
Sellers explained that in the early 1930s during the administration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, the original plans had named the project the Appalachian Scenic Highway and it was to mostly, if no wholly bypass North Carolina. It would wind its way down from Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which straddles the North Carolina-Tennessee border with near equal amounts of acreage in each state.
Grover Robbins, Sr., Sellers’ grandfather, was mayor of Blowing Rock during those years. Robbins’ keen interest in promoting tourism in the area led him to lobby for what was later renamed, “the Blue Ridge Parkway” to run through the outskirts of Blowing Rock, near Asheville and to its eventual terminus at Cherokee. Robbins’ interest was aided, said Sellers, by his friendship with Robert L. Doughton of Sparta, in Allegheny County. Doughton was the chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee in the House of Representatives and was also convinced that the Depression era project should go through North Carolina rather than Tennessee. Several historical sources suggest that President Roosevelt agreed to the North Carolina route in exchange for Doughton’s help in getting the Social Security Act passed in Congress.
Jerry Burns Day is hosted each year by the Blowing Rock Historical Society, at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum Community Room in 2022. The event celebrates the life of former, longtime editor of The Blowing Rocket, from 1965 to 2009. In addition to serving as the Rocket editor, Burns was a volunteer fireman and served on many boards of community organizations. He was an avid photographer and well known as an historian and chronicler of the life and times of Blowing Rock and its citizens.
In addition to the historical society, Burns was active in Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, Blowing Rock Fire & Rescue, the Blowing Rock Stage Company, Blowing Rock Hospital, and one of the principal advocates for the construction of the Blowing Rock Performing Arts Center.
Sellers said that he was substituting as keynote speaker for the event, in place of historical society president Tom O’Brien, who was out of town. In addition to tracing the Parkway’s history, Sellers shared old photos and historical anecdotes about his grandfather, Grover Robbins, Sr., and three uncles, Harry, Spencer, and Grover Robbins, Jr., including their involvements with The Blowing Rock attraction, Skyland amusement park, Tweetsie Railroad, Elk River Club, Hound Ears Club and Lodge, Beech Mountain Resort, the Green Park Inn, Mayview Manor, the Caribbean Corporation, and The Land of Oz, among other tourism and civic-focused activities.
Jerry Burns Day is celebrated each year on June 18, by proclamation of the Blowing Rock Town Council.
