WATAUGA — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old on Nov. 2.
“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus that causes COVID-19," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine. As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated.”
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said the one-third dose vaccine will be available for families in the community within the coming days.
"Our school nurses and our partners at Blue Ridge Pediatrics, AppHealthCare and Boone Drug will offer two free clinics next week for children in this age group," Elliott said.
The clinics will be held as follows:
- Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 4-7 p.m. at Hardin Park Elementary
- Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hardin Park Elementary
Both clinics are by appointment only in order to ensure enough doses are available. Community members can register for the clinic at Boone Drug’s website at app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=21730460&appointmentType=27840947
Vaccines will also be available at other times at AppHealthCare and Blue Ridge Pediatrics by appointment. Community members can call their offices for more information or to make an appointment.
"I encourage you to consult with your family medical provider, pediatrician and trusted sources of medical information in making the decision about whether or not the vaccine is right for your child," Elliott said.
Dr. Scott St. Clair is a pediatrician at Blue Ridge Pediatric Adolescent Medicine in Boone. He earned his MD from the Medical College of Georgia and was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He completed his pediatric residency at the Children’s Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he was voted most outstanding senior resident, according to his biography.
“I realize that making choices about your children’s health is difficult,” Dr. St. Clair said. “However, the vaccine will protect kids and their families and allow schools and community life to get back to normal. I have not hesitated to get my older kids vaccinated and would certainly give this to my own child if they were in this age range.”
St. Clair previously answered questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine and gets for the Watauga Democrat.
Should a 5- to 11-year old get the vaccine?
Assuming the CDC recommends this vaccine next week, I will certainly recommend this vaccine to my patients. First, the vaccine provides excellent protection against COVID (over 90 percent). While children have not gotten as sick as adults during the pandemic, that is not universally true. During this delta wave, about 1 percent of pediatric cases led to hospitalization and studies are now showing that upwards of 5-10 percent of children may suffer from “Long COVID” (chronic symptoms for many months). Second, a vaccinated child helps protect everyone around them — family, teachers, students, church members, coaches and teammates. Third, it will allow school and other activities to move back toward normal. Being vaccinated will keep kids from missing school due to a close contact exposure. This will keep our schools moving forward with minimal disruptions.
Is the vaccine the same one that adults/teens get or is it different?
The pediatric dose is one-third the adult dose. It will be given in a two-dose series with 21 days between doses. The dosage difference reflects the difference in immune systems between a child (5-11 years old) and a pre-teen/teenager (12-17 year olds). The younger immune system provides a strong immune response to the smaller pediatric dose.
Should a soon to be 12-year-old just wait a few more weeks or get the different dosage?
If you have an 11-year-old, I would get the pediatric dose now rather than waiting to get the larger dose as a 12-year-old.
What are some side effects this age group could have when getting the vaccine?
The side effects for the pediatric dose were less than that for adult doses. The most common side effects were pain at the injection site, fatigue and headache. The rate of fever was only about 3 percent. There were not serious side effects noted in the pediatric studies.
What would you tell a parent who is unsure whether or not to get their child the vaccine?
With the more recent delta wave of the pandemic, everyone, including children, will either get COVID or get the vaccine. It will be much better for your child to take the vaccine than deal with the effects of the COVID-19 disease.
Are you glad, as a pediatrician, that the vaccine is available for this age group now?
Absolutely. The pandemic has taken a toll on kids and their families. The vaccine is way for everyone, especially kids, to move on with their lives but in a way that keeps them safe and healthy.
Some kids this age are afraid of needles, what would you tell them as well as their parents when talking about getting the vaccine?
The “pinch” will only last for about one second! Then, go get a treat to celebrate!
