dr poarch

Dr. Poarch, President of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

 Photo by David Crosby

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute's president Dr. Mark Poarch was recently announced as winner of the prestigious 2022-2023 North Carolina Community College System President of the Year award.

The President of the Year Award, sponsored by Wells Fargo, was established by the State Board of Community Colleges in 2001. The award encourages, identifies and rewards outstanding leadership and commitment to the community college mission among the presidents of the 58 institutions of the North Carolina Community College System.

