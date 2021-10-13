WATAUGA — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Watauga Campus enacted a precautionary lockdown Wednesday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m. in response to an unsubstantiated threat, according to CCC&TI Executive Director of Community Relations Edward Terry.
According to the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, someone notified a WCSO School Resource Officer of a suspicious social media post regarding the campus. Deputies and SRO’s responded to the campus and conferred with staff and placed the facility on lockdown while an investigation was conducted.
it was determined that there was no danger to students or campus and the lockdown was lifted. Terry said the campus returned to normal operations by 11 a.m.
Detectives are currently investigating the social media post to determine the origin of the post and what was contained within the post that aroused concern, according to WCSO.
