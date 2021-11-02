WATAUGA — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has launched new programs on the Watauga Campus in response to the community’s growing need for construction workers.
As part of a long-range plan to add more workforce development offerings in the High Country, CCC&TI renovated classroom space on the Watauga Campus to include plumbing and HVAC lab spaces in the Occupational Training Facility. The introductory courses in both programs will debut on the Watauga Campus in January.
Introduction to Plumbing (Level 1) will be offered from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 10 through April 20 in W-141, Room 101. The class serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the Plumbing program. This course introduces basic plumbing tools, materials and fixtures. Topics include plumbing materials, different types of fixtures, proper tool selection and basic plumbing systems.
Intro to HVAC (Level 1) will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 11 through April 21 in W-141, Room 101. This course serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the HVAC program. The curriculum focuses on basic carbon steel piping practices, basic copper and plastic piping practices, basic electricity, intro to heating, cooling and air distribution systems, soldering and brazing and trade mathematics.
The cost of each class is $182 and scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call (828) 297-3811.
