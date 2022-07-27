In a ceremony at the July 21 Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Board of Trustees meeting, a new board member and two long-time board members were sworn in. Donna Church, assistant to the Board of Trustees and the college president, administered the oath to new board member Student Government Association President Emily Norwood as well as re-appointed board members Dale Hamby, left, and Jim Sponenberg III.

Norwood becomes an ex-officio member as part of her duties as president of CCC&TI's Student Government Association. Sponenberg was appointed to another 4-year term by Gov. Roy Cooper and Hamby was appointed to another 4-year term by the Caldwell County Board of Commissioners.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.