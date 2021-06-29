WATAUGA/CALDWELL — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is offering a variety of courses for continuing education as well as those who just want to learn a new hobby.
Here are the upcoming classes.
Basic Welding
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus will offer a Basic Welding class at Watauga High School on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Aug. 19 to Dec. 14. The cost is $182 per class. For more information, or to register, call (828) 297-3811.
Mental Health First Aid
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Mental Health First Aid course July 28 and July 29 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. This training will help participants learn to recognize and intervene during a mental health emergency. It is excellent training for human resources professionals, medical professionals, business staff, faith community leaders, law enforcement personnel and educators. The cost of the class is $75 and includes textbook. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
General Contractor Continuing Education
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a General Contractor Continuing Education class on Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. North Carolina General Statute 87-10.2 requires eight hours of continuing education every year to renew a contractor license. This course offers the eight-hour renewal class that includes the two-hour mandatory course produced by the NCLBGC Board with information about changes in the laws and rules and other content applicable to general contracting along with six hours of Elective Courses.
Upon successful completion of the course, students will be able to renew their contractor license. Cost for the course is $195. For more information on this course or to register, call (828) 726-2242. Note that all General Contractor Continuing Education must be completed by Nov. 30.
Furniture Technology Institute: Industrial Sewing
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Industrial Sewing class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., from Aug. 17 to Dec. 9 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to train students in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career as a sewer in various manufacturing settings. Emphasis is placed on machine operation, setup and maintenance, threading, sewing straight lines, corners, curves and welts.
Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Furniture Technology Institute: Intro to Upholstery
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Upholstery class on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from Sept. 13 to Dec. 15 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The course is designed to provide the knowledge and skills necessary to become an entry-level upholsterer. In addition, students will learn the soft skills needed for employment.
The course includes core skills, training in upholstery manufacturing concepts, tools and safety and training in employability skills, communication, problem solving and critical thinking. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Furniture Technology Institute: Automated Cutting
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Automated Cutting class on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., from Aug. 16 to Dec. 15 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus.
This course is designed to provide the basic operating procedures of an automated cutting machine to cut fabric into parts according to specifications in the upholstery and furniture industry using the state-of-the-art Lectra IX Mosaic automated cutting machine. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Electrical Lineworker I
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer Electrical Lineworker I Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Aug. 9 to Sept. 22 on the Caldwell Campus. The Electrical Lineworker Institute prepares students for a career as an apprentice for a Journeyman Lineworker. In this program, students will develop the knowledge and skills to install, operate, maintain, and repair outdoor residential, commercial, and industrial electrical systems, and associated power transmission lines. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Industrial Maintenance II
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intermediate Industrial Maintenance (Level 2) on Mondays and Wednesdays from Aug. 23 to Dec. 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in S-103. This course will build on the skills learned in the Introduction to Industrial Maintenance class. Students will receive basic instruction in a wide variety of areas including basic machining operations, blueprint reading, fundamentals of industrial electricity, fundamentals of piping and hydro-testing, machinery maintenance, machinery troubleshooting/service and safety.
The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information, or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Industrial Maintenance III
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Advanced Industrial Maintenance (Level 3) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 24 to Dec. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in S-103. The course continues building upon the skills learned in the Introduction and Intermediate Industrial Maintenance courses.
This course is designed to prepare students for entry-level employment as a multi-skilled maintenance technician, where they will be responsible for assembling, installing, maintaining and repairing machinery used in the manufacturing or industrial environment. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information, or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Plumbing I
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Introduction to Plumbing (Level 1) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 23 through Dec. 15 in J-220. The class serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the Plumbing Program.
This course introduces basic plumbing tools, materials and fixtures.Topics include plumbing materials, different types of fixtures, proper tool selection and basic plumbing systems. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more info or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Plumbing III
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Advanced Plumbing (Level 3) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 24 through Dec. 16 in J-220. This course will continue building on the skills learned while taking the Intermediate Plumbing class.
This course introduces advanced piping principles as they apply to the plumbing industry. Students learn to identify and use a variety of piping, fittings and materials in domestic water and drainage installations. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more info or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
HVAC III
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intermediate HVAC (Level 3) from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 24 through Dec. 16 in J-232. This course will continue building on the skills in the Intermediate HVAC Course.
This course focuses on advanced HVAC principles, including fasteners, hardware and wiring terminations, control circuit and motor troubleshooting, troubleshooting accessories, cooling units, ductless and variable refrigerant flow systems, gas heating, heat pumps, oil heating, refrigeration systems and zoning. The cost for the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Growing Plants in a Greenhouse
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Growing Plants in a Greenhouse class on Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Sept. 14 to Oct. 19 in the CCC&TI Greenhouse on the Caldwell Campus.
Students will learn about seed pollination, beginning new plants from cuttings and other non-seed methods, types of pests, soil types, ventilation, humidity levels, watering needs, types of light, temperature control, organic, GMO and non-GMO. The class will also cover keeping popular houseplants healthy through the winter and how to propagate new ones at home or in a home greenhouse. The instructor is Dave Updike. The cost is $112. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Basic Law Enforcement Training Fall Academy
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Basic Law Enforcement Training 2021 Fall Academy is taking applications until 12 p.m., Monday, Aug. 2. The class meets Aug. 9 through Dec. 10. Scholarships are available for students who qualify. To apply for CCC&TI’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program, contact Program Director Andy Day at aday@cccti.edu or call (828) 726-2313.
Massage Therapy Continuing Education Workshops
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will host two Continuing Education Massage Therapy workshops at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir for currently licensed massage therapists to gain credits for their license renewal.
Deep Tissue Techniques for Orthopedic Conditions will be offered Sept. 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Unlocking Computer Shoulder will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 30. Eric Stephenson, LMBT, co-founder of imassage, Inc. in Chapel Hill is the instructor for both workshops.
The cost for one day is $250. For both days, the cost is $475. Lunch and refreshments are included. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
