Watauga Campus Kiosk

An information kiosk was recently installed on Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Watauga Campus near the area where visitors gather regularly to enjoy the mountain and sunset views.

 Photo by Tehan McMahon

BOONE — To connect with the community of visitors seeking beautiful sunset views, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute has installed an information kiosk on the west side of the Watauga Campus in Boone.

The kiosk is located in the parking area that overlooks a west-facing view of landmarks such as Grandfather Mountain and Beech Mountain, which has become a popular destination for enjoying the beautiful High Country scenery.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.