VILAS — The cause of an early morning fire in Vilas on Tuesday is under investigation, according to Watauga County Assistant Fire Marshal Mike Snider.

According to Snider, the fire was at a house on Mountain Dale Road in Vilas. Fire personnel controlled the fire quickly, and damage was contained to the room of origin. Fire departments were dispatched to the fire at approximately 6 a.m.

