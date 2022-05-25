LENOIR — The Board of Directors of Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation has appointed Hope Caroselli to fill the Watauga District Board seat that was left open when Joy Coffey recently retired from the Board after 25 years of service. Caroselli will complete Coffey’s three-year term, which began on June 24, 2021, and runs through June 27, 2024.
Article III Section 3.09 of the Cooperative’s Bylaws requires the Board of Directors to appoint a replacement director for the open seat whenever there are one or more years remaining in the term. The Board also follows all Bylaw requirements for director qualifications as stated in Article III Section 3.02.
Caroselli is the Mortgage Relationship Manager with LifeStore Bank and a Realtor with Blue Ridge Realty and Investments. She is the Membership Chair for the Boone Chamber of Commerce, is active with High Country Young Professionals and various Chamber of Commerce in Ashe, Avery, Watauga, Caldwell, Wilkes and Alleghany. Hope has completed the Watauga Leadership Challenge as part of a community education outreach with the Boone Chamber. She is a licensed real estate broker in North Carolina.
Caroselli graduated summa cum laude from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and a minor in Literature. During her time at ASU, she worked at the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, DC.
She is married to Bill Caroselli, Commercial Lender with LifeStore Bank, and together they have a daughter, Chloe.
Caroselli began her duties with the Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation Board of Directors on April 28.
