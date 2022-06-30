WATAUGA — Carolina Cross Connection is offering free home repairs for safe access across the High Country. The organization will service Avery, Watauga, Burke and Mitchell County this summer.
CCC provides weeklong camp experiences for students and adults to connect with their neighbors. They partner with local agencies to build relationships and provide services. CCC is a “Christian nonprofit that connects churches to communities while making space for Jesus to transform lives,” according to the organization.
CCC began repairing homes for community members 35 years ago based out of a church in Lincolnton and eventually expanded into a camp program serving the surrounding counties. Beginning with Gaston, Lincoln and Cleveland Counties, the camp now services communities from the mountains to the coast of North Carolina.
CCC’s year-round staff works to recruit churches and raise funds for projects. Summer staff is hired to oversee camp programs, coordinate home repair projects and lead community-building activities at the campsites in the evenings.
Campers range from sixth to 12 grade and church groups must be accompanied by an adult over 25 years old. Camp directors work with several other staff members to lead groups through projects and build community with campers and community residents alike.
“Our goal is safe access projects. Wheelchair ramps, porches, yard work, things that help people get in and out of their home,” said CCC Executive Director Brittany Bethel. “We also want to establish relationships with people, not just build a project and leave but to actually learn about their life and their family.”
Summer staff receive two weeks of training each year that cover topics ranging from construction safety to how to lead conversations with youth about poverty. Bethel says acknowledging privilege is crucial for campers and staff alike.
“Our goal at night with campers is to help them process and have a real conversation about what they’re seeing because a lot of these students are coming from a place of privilege,” said Bethel. “I think it’s really important for us to have a conversation about coming from a place of privilege, how are we when we leave? How do we make sure we’re investing in people in the right way and in being responsible with what we have?”
The camp program offers minor home repairs and focuses on providing accessibility ramps to those who need them. Minor exterior painting and yard work are other services the organization can provide. On Fridays, campers and staff go into the communities they are serving to volunteer. Soup kitchens and church-run consignment shops are some frequent volunteer experiences.
Many people reach out to Carolina Cross Connection for home repair services, but the organization is often looking for more projects. They coordinate with nonprofits and school systems to seek referrals and contact information.
Camp Director Grace Holbrooks leads programs out of the Holston Center in Banner Elk. She said she coordinated with Hospitality House and local elementary schools for referrals.
Last summer was the first full camp program the organization offered since the start of the pandemic, which summer staff called “a breath of fresh air.”
“It was really refreshing to see campers and watch how camp impacts them. I forgot how great it was to see where they start. A lot of them are nervous on Sunday and by Friday night, everyone is crying and hugging,” said Camp Director Emily Wyant. “It’s truly awesome and it lets you step back and reflect like, ‘Wow, you’re a big part of this,’ which is really cool for staff because we get to see all the great things that have happened firsthand.”
In 2020, the organization still offered their home repair program but without campers. Summer staff worked in small groups and in masks to build accessibility ramps throughout the season.
“We were worried in 2020 and we had to shut everything down, there was a decent fear of how to make sure we bounced back in a way that was sustainable,” said Bethel. “2020 was a real defining moment for us as an organization because for the first time we didn’t have campers... we still built ramps and still made a difference in the communities.”
In addition to its home repair program, CCC offers an educational service experience in Asheville working with unhoused people and an abroad program in Honduras working with children’s homes.
For more information about Carolina Cross Connection or to inquire about home repair services, email ccc@carolinacrossconnection.org.
