BOONE — A massive transfer truck carrying “Ruby,” a 78-foot red spruce Christmas Tree bound for display at the US Capitol, stopped at Watauga High School on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to the delight of students, teachers and visitors alike.
The approximately 78-foot-tall red spruce, nicknamed “Ruby”, was harvested from the Pisgah National Forest on Nov. 2 and then prepared for the nearly 1,000-mile expedition, according to Watauga Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Chris Hughes.
Although North Carolina has provided Christmas trees to be displayed at the White House 14 different times — more than any other state — Ruby will be only the third tree from the state to be placed at the nation’s Capitol building.
“Having the National Capitol Christmas Tree come for the mountains of North Carolina is a great way for us to feature the farmers of North Carolina and the biggest provider of live Christmas trees in the nation," Hughes said in a statement. "Even though a Christmas Tree was sent to the White House from the High Country last year, the last time a tree was selected for the National Capitol Christmas Tree from North Carolina was in 1998."
The choice of a red spruce being selected to decorate the United States Capitol’s West Lawn was partially motivated as an opportunity to bring attention to attempts to revive the Picea rubens (red spruce) population, according to Lorie Lewis-Stroup, a biologist employed by the US Forest Service.
The US Forest Service and the National Forest Foundation are currently in the process of collecting funds to construct a new tree nursery specifically for growing red spruce saplings.
$50,000 has been donated by the US Forest Service, and the National Forest Foundation is seeking donations to reach their pledge of another $200,000.
Southern Highlands Reserve, a nonprofit native plant arboretum, will serve as the managers of the new nursery and have intentions to plant 50,000 red spruce trees on various public lands within North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Assistance from the nonprofit The Nature Conservancy and the US Fish and Wildlife Service are expected on the project.
As for Ruby, her progeny will be among the new seedlings, as Lewis-Stroup revealed, “we have harvested cones from Ruby, and they will be taken back to Southern Highland reserve to create additional seedlings.”
"We have the Pisgah and the Nantahala National Forests in the mountains, the Uwharrie in the Piedmont and then we have the Croatan National Forest in the coastal region," Lewis-Stroup said. "We really wanted to take Ruby from the mountains to the sea, highlighting our national forests in North Carolina, but also highlighting our small communities and the involvement that those communities have with our national forests."
Ruby will be quite the traveler this holiday season, as she will make 17 stops in North Carolina, starting in Murphy and ending in Manteo.
“We do happen to be along the way, but they could have picked many other schools, and I’m glad they picked us,” said Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott. "It was an honor for us to be asked to host one of the official visits for the US Capitol Christmas Tree. Our students thoroughly enjoyed getting to see the tree, sign the banner on the truck, and learn more about agriculture and forestry in North Carolina. "
“I thought it was really cool that the tree came,” said WHS senior Max Ramey, “because it's representative of local culture and local history since the tree came from this region.”
Students were also excited about the prospect of their names joining those from the other schools on the route.
“We got to sign or put stickers on the canvas that was on the side of the truck the tree was on,” added Ramey, “and that was really cool, since different people from different places they’re going to take the tree could that and where it had been.”
Students were able to see part of the tree itself and were given gingerbread cookies and apple cider to enjoy while they were outside. The high school’s orchestra also played Christmas music for the occasion.
David Jackson, President and CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, explained how the process of Ruby's tour came to fruition.
"So Choose Outdoors is a nationwide nonprofit based up in Minnesota and they were the ones that worked with the US Forest Service to create the tour," Jackson disclosed. "Then the Forest Service identified communities within the area of the tree and the path that they wanted to travel, and decided they wanted to have Boone be one of the 17 stops. So we got contacted about being an afternoon event on the tree's way from Newland to Conover. We immediately were trying to figure out where can we put all of this," Jackson said.
He pointed out the multiple massive trucks and all of the various information stands, treat tables and picture booths, as well as the dozens of US Forest Service employees manning them.
"So we quickly called Dr. Elliott (superintendent of Watauga County Schools) and talked about it from an educational perspective. And he quickly jumped into action and made this all work here at the high school. So it was a number of people coming together, including the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association. They were instrumental in making sure that Boone was selected. There are so many growers from right around here, like up in Newland and here in Watauga County that had been a part of supplying the support trees for all of this, and they need a ton of credit too."
Ruby won’t be the only tree from North Carolina bound for Washington D.C., according to Jennifer Greene, executive director of the aforementioned North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, based in Boone.
"So in one of the trucks here heading to the Capitol are 84 frasier fir Christmas trees from three different farms. Those farms are Mountain Top Frasier Fir, Santa's Choice Tree Farm and then Merlyn Farms. Those 84 trees will be displayed in the US Capitol building offices," Greene said.
Continuing, Greene happily pointed to a third truck.
"Inside of this truck are 58 frasier fir trees that will make up the pathway of peace, which will be in President's Park in front of the White House. And they will go in a circle around the National Christmas Tree (different from the Ruby, the US Capitol Christmas tree.). And those are from those same three farms in Newland, and they actually do that every year, they donate those trees."
Ruby's final journey after leaving Manteo will be to head up to Washington, D.C. where the tree is expected to arrive on the Capitol grounds on Nov. 15. It will be lit on Nov. 30 with the assistance of nine-year-old Catcuce "Coche" Micco Tiger, a 4th-grade student from Cherokee, NC who is a member of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee.
Finally, after Ruby is taken down, her wood will be carved into musical instruments. Maybe one day, those instruments will be used to play a Christmas melody, to recall their source tree's original purpose, and echo the music that serenaded her at Watauga High School.
