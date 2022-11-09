BOONE — A massive transfer truck carrying “Ruby,” a 78-foot red spruce Christmas Tree bound for display at the US Capitol, stopped at Watauga High School on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to the delight of students, teachers and visitors alike.

The approximately 78-foot-tall red spruce, nicknamed “Ruby”, was harvested from the Pisgah National Forest on Nov. 2 and then prepared for the nearly 1,000-mile expedition, according to Watauga Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Chris Hughes.

Members of the Watauga High School orchestra play Christmas music, as other student mill about and peruse informational booths provided by the US Forest Service.
Teachers, Emily Grogan and Angela Brock pose in front of Ruby the Christmas Tree.
Situated in front of the truck that holds"Ruby", Watauga High School orchestra conductor Will Selle leads the student string section in playing Christmas music.
Jasmine Towle signs the banner covering Ruby's truck. The banner will end up in Washington D.C where people will see everyone's signatures.
Watauga High School orchestra conductor Will Selle leads the student string section in playing Christmas music during lunch breaks for the student body.
Jacob Hollace plays Christmas music with the Watauga orchestra to provide festive sounds during the event.

