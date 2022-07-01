BOONE — With the filing period for the Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor complete, the list of candidates appearing on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot is set.
The next steps in the election cycle include absentee by mail ballots being sent on Sept. 9. One stop early voting will then run from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5. Election Day voting sites will then open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Voters living in the Blue Ridge Precinct (Aho area) will vote for the 87th District of the North Carolina House of Representatives. All other voters in Watauga County will vote for the 93rd District of the North Carolina House of Representatives. All other contests on the ballot will be the same throughout Watauga County.
The following are the candidates who will appear on the 2022 General Election ballot in Watauga County.
U.S. Senate
Chery Beasley (D)
Shannon W. Bray (Libertarian)
Tedd Budd (R)
U.S. House of Representatives
Virginia Foxx (R)
Kyle Parrish (D)
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3
Richard Dietz (R)
Luc Inman (D)
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5
Sam J. Ervin IV (D)
Trey Allen (R)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8
Julee Tate Flood (R)
Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9
Brad A. Salmon (D)
Donna Stroud (R)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10
John M. Tyson (R)
Gale Murray Adams (D)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11
Darren Jackson (D)
Michael J. Stading (R)
NC State Senate District 47
Ralph Hise (R)
NC House of Representatives District 87
Destin Hall (R)
Barbara Kirby (D)
NC House ofRepresentatives District 93
Ben Massey (D)
Ray Pickett (R)
NC District Judge District 24 Seat 1
Matt Rupp (R)
District Attorney District 35
Seth Banks (R)
Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 1
Todd Castle (R)
Angela Laws King (D)
Watauga County Board of CommissionersDistrict 3
Braxton Eggers (R)
Billy Kennedy (D)
Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 4
Melissa Goins Tausche (R)
Larry Turnbow (D)
Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court
Holly Fehl (D)
Charles M. Haynes (R)
Watauga County Sheriff
Len (L.D.) Hagaman, Jr. (D)
David B. Searcy (R)
Watauga County Board of Education
Gary L. Childers
Chad Cole
Jay Fenwick
Jennie Hanifan
Dustin Cole Kerley
Marshall Ashcraft
Watauga Soil and Water ConservationDistrict Supervisor
Chris Hughes
Billy Moretz
J. Ballard Reynolds
For any questions, call the Watauga County Board of Elections office at (828) 265-8061.
