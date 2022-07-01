Watauga County seal

BOONE — With the filing period for the Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor complete, the list of candidates appearing on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot is set.

The next steps in the election cycle include absentee by mail ballots being sent on Sept. 9. One stop early voting will then run from Oct. 20 to Nov. 5. Election Day voting sites will then open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Voters living in the Blue Ridge Precinct (Aho area) will vote for the 87th District of the North Carolina House of Representatives. All other voters in Watauga County will vote for the 93rd District of the North Carolina House of Representatives. All other contests on the ballot will be the same throughout Watauga County.

The following are the candidates who will appear on the 2022 General Election ballot in Watauga County.

U.S. Senate

Chery Beasley (D)

Shannon W. Bray (Libertarian)

Tedd Budd (R)

U.S. House of Representatives

Virginia Foxx (R)

Kyle Parrish (D)

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3

Richard Dietz (R)

Luc Inman (D)

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5

Sam J. Ervin IV (D)

Trey Allen (R)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8

Julee Tate Flood (R)

Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9

Brad A. Salmon (D)

Donna Stroud (R)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10

John M. Tyson (R)

Gale Murray Adams (D)

NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11

Darren Jackson (D)

Michael J. Stading (R)

NC State Senate District 47

Ralph Hise (R)

NC House of Representatives District 87

Destin Hall (R)

Barbara Kirby (D)

NC House of Representatives District 93

Ben Massey (D)

Ray Pickett (R)

NC District Judge District 24 Seat 1

Matt Rupp (R)

District Attorney District 35

Seth Banks (R)

Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 1

Todd Castle (R)

Angela Laws King (D)

Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 3

Braxton Eggers (R)

Billy Kennedy (D)

Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 4

Melissa Goins Tausche (R)

Larry Turnbow (D)

Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court

Holly Fehl (D)

Charles M. Haynes (R)

Watauga County Sheriff

Len (L.D.) Hagaman, Jr. (D)

David B. Searcy (R)

Watauga County Board of Education

Gary L. Childers

Chad Cole

Jay Fenwick

Jennie Hanifan

Dustin Cole Kerley

Marshall Ashcraft

Watauga Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Chris Hughes

Billy Moretz

J. Ballard Reynolds

For any questions, call the Watauga County Board of Elections office at (828) 265-8061.

