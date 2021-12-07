BOONE — Eleven people filed to run for local office in Watauga County during the first day of candidate filing on Dec. 6.
More continued to file for office on the second day of the filing period.
“We’re excited that we’ve got folks interested in serving their community,” said Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder. “We’re really grateful to them for coming out and being a candidate. We are here to help them through this process and make it as easy as possible and support them through their candidacy with questions and answers as they go through all this.”
Filing for the 2022 elections will take place until noon on Dec. 17.
The 2022 Watauga County ballot will include the U.S. Senate, U.S. House in the 14th and 11th districts, NC Senate in the 47th district, NC House in the 93rd and 87th district, County Commissioners District 1, County Commissioners District 3, County Commissioners District 4, Watauga County Sheriff, Clerk of Superior Court, district court Judge (Leake Seat), district attorney, three seats on the Watauga County Board of Education and other state races. Filing for the soil and water district position will take place in July.
The Board of Elections office will also process any filings from the State House of Representatives and the North Carolina Senate. Around noon on Dec. 6, a court suspended filing for US House, State Senate and State House due to lawsuits surrounding the newly drawn districts, but allowed filing to resume later in the evening that same day.
For Watauga County Board of Commissioners, current chair Billy Kennedy (D) and Braxton Eggers (R) filed to run in District 3, current member Larry Turnbow (D) filed to run in District 4 and Angela Laws King (D) filed to run in District 1.
For the Watauga County Board of Education, Ronald Cutlip, Dustin Kerley — not an employee of Watauga County Schools — Jennifer Hanifan and Chad Cole all filed to run on Dec. 6.
Marshall Ashcraft, Chair Gary Childers and Jay Fenwick are the current board members up for election in 2022. If there are more than six people who file for board of education, there will be a primary. If six or fewer file, all of them will be moved to the general election in the fall. The Watauga County Board of Education race is nonpartisan.
For Watauga County Sheriff, Len Hagaman (D) — the current sheriff — and David Searcy (R) filed to run.
For Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court, Charles Haynes (R) — the current clerk — filed to run.
For State House, current Rep. Ray Pickett (R) has filed to run.
Tom McMurray (R) filed to run for NC District Court Judge District 24 seat 1.
“Things have changed this year, and if you’re not sure about how that affects you, please call us and we’d be happy to answer those questions,” Snyder said. “We still encourage folks to get out and vote and think this is gonna be a busy election year.”
The Watauga County Board of Elections — located at 842 W. King St, Suite 6 — can be reached at (828) 265-8061.
For statewide elections, 16 people have filed so far.
Every Newton (D), Benjamin Edward (R), Lee Brian (R) and Lichia Sibhatu (R) filed to run for U.S. Senate.
Lucy Inman (D) and Richard Dietz (R) filed to run NC Supreme Court Justice Associate Justice seat 3. Sam Ervin (D), April Wood (R) and Trey Allen (R) filed to run for NC Supreme Court Justice Associate Justice seat 5.
Julee Flood (R) filed to run for NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 8.
Beth Freshwater-Smith (R) and Donna Stroud (R) have filed to run for NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9.
Gale Adams (D) and John Tyson (R) have filed to run for NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10.
Darren Jackson (D) and Michael Stading (R) have filed to run for NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11.
The story will be updated daily as more candidates file for the 2022 elections.
