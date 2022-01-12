BOONE — A water main broke on King Street at approximately 3 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 12 and a boil water advisory is in place for Boone residents as of 12:38 p.m. Jan. 12. The following are updates on local businesses who have had operations impacted by the water main break.
Watauga High School/Hardin Park: Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said Watauga High School has had water pressure all day. Students can still use restrooms, prepare meals, and wash dishes by following the guidelines in the boil advisory. He said the school system has brought in additional hand sanitizer and bottles of drinking water. In the event that the advisory is not lifted by tomorrow, the school system recommend that students at Hardin Park and Watauga High School consider bringing an additional water bottle from home, though the school system will continue to have additional water available.
Blue Deer on King: Blue Deer will remain open throughout the day but may have to cut down on certain menu items due to the water main break.
Sabeing: Sabeing will remain open. The restaurant stated they always boil water before cooking per their usual protocols and will continue to do this as well as take extra precautions.
Earth Fare: Earth Fare will remain open all day, but departments such as the Deli and Meat departments have reduced operations due to the water main break.
Carolina Pizza Co.: Carolina Pizza Co. will remain open throughout the day but is not serving tea or lemonade. They have purchased ice from off site.
Melanie’s: Melanie’s will remain open, but is not serving coffee, water or ice. Other beverages such as juice and hot tea are available.
My Pho of Boone: My Pho of Boone will remain open but are not serving water, ice or specialty drinks.
The Local: The Local will remain open and is serving bottled water and other beverages in lieu of tap water.
Cafe Portofino: Cafe Portofino is closed indefinitely. The message on the businesses answering machine did not specify if that is from the water main break.
Jimmy Johns: Jimmy Johns on King Street will be closed until Jan. 13.
Hole Lotta Donuts: Hole Lotta Donuts is open for regular business hours and boiling all water for coffee drinks as well as dishwashing.
Ransom: Ransom will be closed until 4 p.m.
This story is developing and will be updated with more information. All business hours and what they offer is subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.