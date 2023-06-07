county commissioners

The proposed county budget was voted down in a three-to-two vote, with Todd Castle, Braxton Eggers and Larry Turnbow voting "no" and Ray Russell and Charlie Wallin voting "yes."

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners voted against the adoption of the proposed 2023/2024 fiscal year budget and opted to hold emergency work sessions later this month. 

At the June 6 Watauga County Commissioners meeting, the budget presented by County Manager Deron Geouque was unable to pass in a three-to-two vote, with Todd Castle, Braxton Eggers and Larry Turnbow voting "no" and Ray Russell and Charlie Wallin voting "yes." 

