BOONE — Hired at the Watauga Democrat in January 2021, Moss Brennan was promoted to the position of editor of the Watauga Democrat newspaper effective Sept. 2
Brennan supersedes the role with the departure of previous editor Kayla Lasure. Lasure began as editor of the Watauga Democrat and All About Women in November 2020 after joining the newspaper as a staff reporter in 2017. Brennan said he was grateful to learn and grow as reporter under the strong leadership and mentorship of Lasure.
“We’re excited that Moss has decided to step up to this new challenge,” said Gene Fowler, Mountain Times Publications publisher. “He has shown great instincts and will continue to grow in this roll. He has dedication to representing the interest of the citizens of Watauga County and the High Country with information vital to their daily life.”
A central North Carolina native, Brennan graduated magna cum laude from Appalachian State University with a degree in journalism and a minor in media studies.
“Moss’ work ethic and production as a senior reporter with the Watauga Democrat — in addition to his knowledge of the county and his previous reporting and managing experience — makes him the natural fit for this senior editor position,” said Tom Mayer, Mountain Times Publications executive editor. “Watauga County‘s newspaper of record will be in capable hands as Moss continues to grow in and shape his new role.”
During his time at Appalachian State, Brennan served various roles on the award-winning student newspaper including news editor and editor-in-chief. As an editor and reporter for the student newspaper, Brennan won multiple state and national college media awards.
Brennan served as a summer intern for The Washington Times in Washington, D.C. He also worked as a data intern for The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia where he won an award for data journalism in partnership with other reporters.
While Brennan started reporting at the Watauga Democrat in January while he completed his undergraduate degree, Brennan wrote freelance articles for the publication for six months. Brennan is entering his fifth year reporting in the High Country.
Brennan said he loves covering the community he has called home for the past four years. His community involvement includes working weekly with the Watauga High School newspaper class with fellow Mountain Times Publications reporter Marisa Mecke to help teach the next generation of journalists.
“I am honored and humbled to serve as editor of the Watauga Democrat,” Brennan said. “I am excited to continue to grow and learn in this position to help bring vital reporting to the citizens of Watauga County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.