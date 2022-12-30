Blue Ridge Energy logo

LENOIR — Unprecedented increases in the cost of fuel to generate electricity is impacting utilities nationwide and leading Blue Ridge Energy to implement a Wholesale Power Cost Adjustment on February bills.

The WPCA of $9 per 1,000 kWh monthly is the first in many years. It is a pass-through charge that goes directly to the cooperative’s power provider, according to BRE. 

