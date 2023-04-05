BETHEL — When a fire broke out in a home in Beaver Dam in mid-March, one young resident showed his bravery to save himself and his father.

For his bravery, the Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Department honored Carson Bunten with a plaque at a presentation in front of his fellow students at Bethel School.

Bunten with Plaque

Carson Bunten was awarded the plaque for his bravery during a house fire.
Home a total loss after early morning fire in Beaver Dam Fire District, cause under investigation

