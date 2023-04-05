BETHEL — When a fire broke out in a home in Beaver Dam in mid-March, one young resident showed his bravery to save himself and his father.
For his bravery, the Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Department honored Carson Bunten with a plaque at a presentation in front of his fellow students at Bethel School.
“Carson is the definition of courageous. He woke up to the smell of smoke and immediately reacted. He went downstairs, pulling his door shut, woke up his father, and they evacuated,” said Beaver Dam Fire Lt. Justin Carver. “If it was not for his actions, we would not be able to celebrate with him and his family today. People have told us he said he learned what to do from his experience with fire prevention at the school. There are times we wonder if the kids really do listen to what we have to say. This is proof that they do, and the program works.”
The plaque reads: “Presented to Carson Bunten in recognition of your bravery for saving yourself and your dad. You are a HERO and we want to thank you.”
According to the Watauga County Fire Marshal’s Office, the smoke detectors failed to activate.
“I am so proud of Carson and his quick response to a recent fire in his home. I am glad that he was able to be recognized for his bravery,” said Bethel Principal Brian Bettis. “Carson has been able to share his experience with his classmates, which has been beneficial for students to hear a firsthand experience. I am also thankful for the Beaver Dam Volunteer Fire Department and their partnership to provide fire safety education to the students of Bethel School.”
The fire occurred on March 15, and while the house was a loss, the community and family would have had more to mourn if not for Bunten’s bravery.
“The Watauga County Fire Marshals office would like to take a moment to speak on how proud we are of Carson for using his fire safety education skills to help save himself and his father,” said Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland. “We always hope that the children we teach will never have to use those skills, but moments like these speak to just how important fire safety education is and the difference it can make when seconds count. It takes a lot of bravery to remain calm and take the right steps in an emergency and that’s just what Carson did. His actions not only saved himself but his father as well. Carson did an outstanding job, and we could not be prouder of him.”
