Willard Watson presents about his great-grandfather Doc Watson.

 Photo by Anna De La Cruz

BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum held a lecture to look at Arthel “Doc” Watson’s influences, life and legacy, which was hosted by his great-grandson and BRAHM Program & Outreach Director Willard Watson III.

“(Doc’s) like the greatest guitar player ever. (he had) such an amazing, rich baritone voice. I don’t go out of my way to listen to old-time, bluegrass, Americana or country music, but I do for Doc Watson,” Willard said.

A record from Doc and Merle Watson 
Willard Watson with one of his great-grandfather’s records.

