Stephan Dragisic

Stephan Dragisic photographed at home on Monday, May 15. 

 Photo by Liv Douglas for Red Cardinal Studio

BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum has appointed Stephan Dragisic as the next Executive Director. He will join the staff on Monday, July 10.

“We are thrilled to have Stephan join the BRAHM as our new Executive Director. He knows our museum and our community and definitely brings the experience to take the BRAHM into its second decade,” said Sandy Huff, Search Committee Chairperson and Past President of the Board of Trustees of BRAHM

