BOONE — The Boone Police Department wants community members to be mindful of the importance of locking their vehicle when unattended.

Officers assigned to the Boone Police Patrol Division have recently responded to several incidents in which parked vehicles were broken into and property was subsequently stolen. These incidents were reported in multiple residential areas located within the Town of Boone.

