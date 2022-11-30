BOONE — After receiving multiple entries for its new police car design, the Boone Police Department recognized three Watauga County Schools students for their design submissions.
Boone Police asked the community to help redesign the department’s police cars. The department will announce the winning design and artists the coming weeks, but in the meantime, BPD honored the “younger” generation for their designs.
Town of Boone employees all voted on the ones submitted by WCS students.
The following three students were awarded:
1st Place: Peyton Lail
2nd Place: Christian Presnell
3rd Place: Sophie Robbins
“Certainly, a part of our mission at the police department is to make connections with children and this vehicle design contest was a great way to involve kids with the police department and for us to recognize their good work,” said Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau. “We got to go out to the classrooms and speak with children and when we get our police car completed, we will do a little victory lap around our local schools so they can all see the new car design.”
Boone Police also thanked Chelsie Eldreth, the CTE teacher at Bethel School, and Lindsey Postlethwait, Visual Art Teacher at Bethel School and Valle Crucis School, for encouraging their students to participate.
Cheap Joes Art Stuff and Chick-fil-A Boone also donated gift cards.
