Police Car Designs .jpeg

The winning designs that were submitted by WCS students.

 Photo courtesy Boone Police

BOONE — After receiving multiple entries for its new police car design, the Boone Police Department recognized three Watauga County Schools students for their design submissions.

Boone Police asked the community to help redesign the department’s police cars. The department will announce the winning design and artists the coming weeks, but in the meantime, BPD honored the “younger” generation for their designs.

Group Shot .jpeg

Chelsie Eldreth, BPD Chief Andy Le Beau, Peyton Lail, Derrick Lail, Major Shane Robbins and Officer Kat Eller.
Second Group Shot .jpeg

Offier Kat Eller, BPD Chie And Le Beau, Christian Presnell, Sophie Robbins and Major Shane Robbins.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.