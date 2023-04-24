Boone Police logo web

BOONE — The Boone Police Department has received multiple reports of vehicles being broken into in the area of Meadow View Drive and Winklers Creek Road. 

On April 17, the department warned community members to be mindful of of locking their vehicles when unattended. The April 17 release stated that officers had recently responded to several incidents in which parked vehicles were broken into, and property was stolen. These incidents were reported in multiple residential areas located within the town of Boone. 

