BOONE — The Boone Police Department has received multiple reports of vehicles being broken into in the area of Meadow View Drive and Winklers Creek Road.
On April 17, the department warned community members to be mindful of of locking their vehicles when unattended. The April 17 release stated that officers had recently responded to several incidents in which parked vehicles were broken into, and property was stolen. These incidents were reported in multiple residential areas located within the town of Boone.
Boone Police Department is offering the following tips:
Lock your vehicle
Park in well-lit areas
Remove or at least hide valuables out of sight
Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running
Community members who have any information regarding these incidents or observed suspicious activity in the Meadow View Drive/Winklers Creek Road area can contact (828) 268-6959 to submit an anonymous tip. Community members can also submit a tip at new.tipsubmit.com/en/forms/townofboone.net/anonymous.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.