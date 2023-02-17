BOONE — A flag with a swastika was draped on the main road sign of the Temple of the High Country on Wednesday night, according to the Boone Police Department. 

According to Boone Police Sgt. Dennis O'Neal, officers responded at around 7:30 p.m. to the Temple of the High Country for a person waving a flag with a swastika out front. Once officers arrived, they found the flag draped over the Temple of the High Country sign but were unable to locate the person who was allegedly waving it. 

templecar.jpg

The car.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.