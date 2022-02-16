This story will be updated daily.
Trial Day One
The trial of Tristan Noah Borlase — accused of killing his parents — started Feb. 16. The prosecution called five witnesses to the stand on the first day of the trial including three family members and two law enforcement officers who detailed what they did and saw on April 10, 2019.
BOONE — The trial of Tristan Noah Borlase, 20, started at approximately 10:36 a.m. on Feb. 16 with opening statements from both the prosecution and defense.
Borlase is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents — Jeffery David Borlase, 43, and Tanya Maye Borlase, 44.
On April 10, 2019, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1174 Orchard Road for a 911 call related to the disappearance of three family members. Both parents were subsequently found dead outside of the home, the Watauga Democrat previously reported. The following day, Tristan Borlase — then 17 years old — was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
The prosecution began its opening statement by saying the jury was tasked with simply stating the truth in their verdict. Defense attorney Garland Baker — representing Borlase — stated that his client is guilty of murdering his parents and that the jury would find him guilty of that, but should not find him guilty of first-degree murder.
Representing the prosecution, Assistant District Attorney Jasmine McKinney began her opening statement at 10:36 a.m.
She told the jury that the Borlase family was big — with eight children, four of whom were adopted — and that they were not always perfect but were a loving family. She said that in spring 2019, they were trying to help the defendant as he was not doing well in school and had other behavioral issues.
She told the jury that on April 10, 2019, his parents received a phone call from a teacher at Watauga High School saying that Borlase was not doing well in school. So, she told the jury, the parents pulled him out of class to discuss his grades, during which they asked Tanya Borlase’s mother, Robin Hahn, to watch their youngest son while they addressed the issues with Tristan Borlase.
McKinney told the jury that family members would testify to what they saw that night when they got to the house. She told the jury that they would hear from family members, lab analysts, doctors, law enforcement officers and that they would see photographs and videos during the trial.
In the defense's opening statement, Baker told the jury that his client was — and that they would find him — guilty, but not of first-degree murder. He told the jury that there are several levels of “anything that happens in our lives.”
He told the jury that the state was going to prove what happened but not why it happened. He told the jury that when the state rests its case in several days, they will know what happened but not know why it happened.
First Witness
The prosecution first called to the stand Alexis Hinchliffe, one of the daughters of Tanya and Jeff Borlase, at 10:49 a.m. Hinchliffe spoke about what it was like growing up in the Borlase family, that her parents were “happily married” and “everything they did was for each other out of reverence for Christ and for us as their kids.”
She said that she had a happy childhood and, when asked, described what kind of discipline her parents used in their household.
“It depended on the circumstance,” Hinchliffe said, but that her mom tried many methods such as time-out and using a point system in which bad behaviors corresponded with chores. She said the children would occasionally get spanked, but — upon questioning by McKinney — said her parents never physically hurt her or the other children, nor was she ever physically afraid of them.
Hinchliffe said all the children could participate in various extracurriculars, such as sports or music, and the parents helped support each in buying cars, paying for the insurance, maintenance and gas.
Hinchliffe said her family moved from Mooresville to Deep Gap in 2017, and during this time the family was living apart. Tanya Borlase and some of the children moved to Deep Gap while Jeffrey Borlase and other children stayed in Mooresville for Tristan Borlase to finish that school year at the school he had been attending.
Hinchliffe said she visited the family home in Deep Gap at least once a week, if not more frequently.
During Hinchliffe’s examination, the state introduced two images as evidence. One was of the entire family from 2017 or 2018 and one was of the two parents laying on a hammock.
After questioning her about the family, the state then moved to the day of April 10, 2019, where they asked Hinchliffe her recollection of that day. She told the jury that she got a call from her twin sister who was in Winston-Salem at the time. She said her sister told her the youngest sibling called her and was distressed. Hinchliffe said her sister was in tears and couldn’t understand what she was saying. Hinchliffe and her boyfriend picked up her brother from work as no one had picked him up yet, and then went to the house.
Hinchliffe testified that when they got there it was dark and they went inside, and she told the jury that the biggest thing that stood out was the presence of blood all over the place and that the rug that was typically in the entrance was not there.
As they thought their parents may be down there, Hinchliffe and her boyfriend then walked down toward the barn area.
Once there, they saw a body wrapped in a hammock, which is when her boyfriend then grabbed her and took her back to the residence and said they needed to call 911.
After an hour of questions by the state, the defense then questioned Hinchliffe, asking her about where she lived and who lived at the home during the years leading up to the parents’ death.
The state then asked in follow-up if she ever saw her parents become physical with Tristan Borlase to which she answered no.
Second Witness
Hahn stated that she watched the Borlase’s youngest son during the day on April 10, 2019 after Tanya and Jeffrey Borlase took Tristan out of school to discuss his academic performance.
She told the jury that around 4:30 p.m. Tanya texted her that the conversation with Tristan had gone well and that he did not seem upset that his parents had taken away his phone and car keys until his grades and behavior improved.
Around 8:30 p.m., Hahn testified Tristan Borlase came to her residence, only a mile or so from the Borlase family’s house, to pick up the youngest Borlase son.
She said she was surprised to see Tristan and asked where his parents were, and she said he made an excuse like they were “at the store,” but couldn’t remember exactly what he said.
Hahn said that she became concerned later when she did not hear from Tanya or Jeff Borlase, particularly after another of the Borlase children called stating his parents hadn’t picked him up from work like they usually would, around 20 minutes after Tristan and the younger son left.
After calling Alexis and Robert Hinchliffe, Hahn said the two went to pick up the other sibling from work and agreed to meet Hahn at the family house.
Hahn said she used to work as a laboratory technician and noticed blood on the porch when she first approached the house. Since it was a farm with animals, she said she wasn’t very concerned at first. But upon entering the house, Hahn said there was blood everywhere.
She said she went to the sink to rinse off a flashlight for Alexis and Robert Hinchliffe to use to check on the animals in the barn outside, but in the sink she found two butcher knives with blood on them.
Hahn said Alexis and Robert Hinchliffe returned to the house 30 seconds to one minute after leaving, stating they had seen a body wrapped in a hammock by a barn they called the “dog cabin.”
She told the jury she went to look outside, but the youngest child begged her to stay inside and call 911. She said the 911 operator told her to take everybody and sit in their car outside until the police arrived. An audio recording of the 911 call by Hahn was then played for the jury.
Hahn said the police arrived about 10 minutes later. After a few hours waiting outside and talking to law enforcement, Hahn said she, the youngest Borlase, Alexis and Robert Hinchliffe drove to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office where their statements were taken, and, ultimately, where they were informed that Tanya and Jeffrey Borlase were deceased.
The next day, Hahn said she went with a deputy from the WCSO to Johnson City, Tenn., once Tristan Borlase was found and arrested. Hahn told the jury she was present during Tristan Borlase’s statement to law enforcement officials in Johnson City per his request since he was still a minor.
Defense attorney Garland Baker asked Hahn if Tristan Borlase said during his statement in Johnson City that he was defending himself, but Hahn said she could not remember what he specifically said.
Third Witness
The state then called its third witness — the youngest Borlase, a minor — to the stand at 2:22 p.m.
The state finished its first round of questions at 2:37 p.m. and the defense asked questions for about two minutes. The defense asked how Tristan Borlase was acting and if he normally did not appear upbeat and happy, which the youngest said was not usually the case.
The youngest left the stand at 2:39 p.m.
Fourth and Fifth Witness
The state then called Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Casey Miller to the stand at 2:40 p.m. Miller was one of three deputies who first responded to the scene. Once on scene, he said they talked to Hahn.
At that point, the state introduced an aerial photograph of the scene. The state had Miller utilize the map to show what he and the other officers did at the scene. Miller said on scene, they did a check of the house and noticed a knocked over chair and blood on spots on the wall. After they cleared the house, Miller said they talked to Hahn again and then went down to the second structure on the property.
Once they cleared that structure, Miller testified he saw a hammock and could see two feet sticking out of it. Miller said he then notified officers he found a deceased white male and said he noticed the shirt was covered in blood. At that point, Miller said he and the other officers waited for additional officers to arrive.
Once the officers arrived, Miller said he conducted another search of the property in which they spotted what Miller said he thought was the reflection of taillights in the woods. Miller testified that he and other officers walked to the area and could tell it was a truck that had been driven there. Miller said he noticed mulch in the back and saw a knee and a pair of feet upon closer inspection. He said he saw there was blood on the tailgate. He then notified his superior officers that they had found a deceased female and gave the location.
The defense asked Miller if the truck was running when Miller found it — which it was not — and if it was dark when officers first arrived on the scene, which he testified it was.
Miller stepped down from the stand at 3:06 p.m.
Following a brief recess, the state then called Deputy Aaron Watson to the stand at 3:29 p.m. Watson gave similar testimony as Miller as to what happened when they arrived at the scene. The state also introduced body camera footage from Watson as evidence and showed the jury approximately 13-and-a-half minutes of the camera footage. The footage was from April 10, while Watson and other officers were on the scene.
The defense asked Watson if he had taken any other recordings or videos at the scene, which Watson said he had not. The defense also asked if Watson had seen Tristan Borlase at all that day, which Watson said he had not. Watson then stepped down from the stand at 4:03 p.m.
The jury was released at 4:06 p.m. with Judge Gregory Horne stating they were ahead of schedule and would reconvene in the morning.
