BOONE — The Islamic Center of Boone opened its doors as the first Mosque in the area.
The worship space is the first of its kind in the High Country, offering a worship and gathering space for Muslims in the community. The center is open every Friday for socialization at 1:30 p.m. with prayer that is said in both English and Arabic beginning at 2 p.m. On weekends, the congregation often meets for social gatherings and potlucks with center President Khurram Tariq.
Tariq, an oncologist and hematologist at the Selby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center, grew up in Cary before moving to Boone in 2018 after completing his medical training. Tariq said he and his family moved to the High Country to be close to family and friends, but was nervous to move to a “cultural desert.”
When he first moved to Boone, Tariq said he and his mother drove more than an hour and 45 minutes to purchase halal meat and an hour and 20 minutes to attend mosque each Friday, which Tariq said “got taxing.”
His perspective changed significantly after the birth of his daughter.
“As your family grows, you develop a different perspective on life because you want your children to be raised in an environment where they can learn the culture of people of the same faith and similar cultures,” Tariq said. “I was actually, quite frankly, wondering if staying here long term was in the cards because of those limitations.”
Before starting the Islamic Center, Tariq said he did not know there were other Muslims in the area. He said Boone was “in a deadlock” because Muslims were not moving to — or staying in the area due to the lack of resources and therefore the community was not growing.
Tariq said he considered accepting a job in a different area but “there was a switch.” One of his friends visited and shared that he opened an Islamic Center in Arizona, which “put a seed in (his) mind.” After this, he was going through photos and reminiscing on social events with fellow Muslims in Cary and realized one of his skills is cultivating environments for gatherings.
Tariq began to form a group chat with fellow Muslims he connected with in the community several years ago, but nothing came of it at the time. Those initial connections ranged from a man his mother met at the grocery store to App State students. The group went unused until Tariq’s “epiphany” he had when speaking with his friend from Arizona.
With the help of the Islamic Center’s current treasurer, Marina Bathelor, Tariq said he decided to use the group chat to plan a meal to break the fast of Ramadan together as a community.
“The first evening we had that event it was the most emotional event because students came and professors came and people from all different places. It was a very emotional moment,” Tariq said. “And then Marina wanted to say something and she said, ‘I have been here 15 plus years, and we’ve never had a Muslim gathering like this.’”
After the first gathering, Tariq said they started meeting weekly. He still wanted more connectedness within the community. Tariq said he wanted to find a place to hold Friday services, but struggled to find somewhere to rent.
Tariq said a friend of his who once admitted to him that he had a “less than positive” view of Muslims prior to befriending Tariq was instrumental in helping him find a place to rent.
The landlord of the property first offered to allow the space at 643 Greenway Roa in Boone to be used for free until it was leased, but the group eventually decided to rent it monthly as a congregation with members pledging what they can afford.
Tariq said everything in the center — from rugs to decorations to the TV — was donated by visitors and members of the congregation.
“Together we were able to do this. I think it’s important for everyone in our community to know there’s a place, even though it’s a very small place and nothing like some of the other places, but it’s ours, that’s what matters,” Tariq said.
Followers of Islam pray five times a day. Prior to the founding of the Islamic Center, there was no place to do this, Tariq said. He said one member of the congregation was once reported to the police when he pulled to the side of the road to pray. Because of events like this, each member of the congregation is given a code and has access to the space to pray when needed to offer a sacred and safe location.
Another change in the past year has been Mint Indian Cuisine switching to halal meat, which gives Muslims a restaurant where they can enjoy more options of food. Tariq said there has been growth in the Muslim community in the past few years in Boone, including refugees from Afghanistan, and the Islamic Center offers a place for gathering and support.
The Islamic Center has partnered with several local churches in prayer and that the community has been supportive of their efforts, though there was one event “that put caution in (their) hearts.” A member of the congregation went into the center to pray and an individual proceeded to use profanities and hateful language. Tariq said this incident was “a little scary,” but they are taking steps to insure their safety.
Not all regular attendees are Muslim as anyone is welcome to attend prayer and social gatherings. Ordained Christian Mike Watts regularly visits the center on Fridays while still attending a mass on Sundays.
“I’m a Christian, but I enjoy being over here more,” Watts said. “I feel a real sense of peace and a real sense of friendship here.”
App State Graduate Student Abdullah has been attending the mosque for more than a month. He said he has felt welcome since “walking in the awesome doors.” Though he feels supported at the center, Abdullah said he thinks there are many misconception in the community about Muslims.
“There’s a lot of misconceptions going around. I have had people impose stereotypical beliefs of what an Arab person is versus what a Muslim person is,” Abdullah said.
Tariq said they are hoping to expand to offer more services and to partner with the Islamic Circle of North America. The ICNA is a national organization that offers transitional homes, educational resources, food assistance, health services and more.
For more information about the Islamic Center of Boone, visit www.boonemasjid.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.