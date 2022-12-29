His-Boo-04-260.jpg

Burnley can be seen at the center of this image by Jamey Fletcher as she is sworn in with Clyde Greene and Jim Smith at the Boone Council Chambers by Judge Charles Lamm, likely in the late 1980s. 

 Image courtesy of the Historic Boone Collection, Digital Watauga Project.

WATAUGA — For the month of December, the Watauga County Historical Society has announced Velma Rose Combs Burnley (1921-2019) has been named as the final inductee inaugural class of the WCHS Hall of Fame.

The WCHS Hall of Fame honors individuals, either living or dead, who have made significant and lasting contributions to Watauga County’s history and/or literature, including those whose efforts have been essential to the preservation of Watauga County’s history and/or literature.

Pal-Bla-12-134.jpg

Velma Burnley is seen here working at the Northwestern Bank in 1952.
Von-Hag-01-019 (1).jpg

Burnley was one of more than a dozen nominees for Centennial Queen during the 1949 Watauga County Centennial festivities. She is standing fifth from right in this image by Palmer Blair showing the various Centennial Queen nominees.

