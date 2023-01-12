BOONE — Propelled by an enthusiastic reception in its inaugural year, the Boonerang Music & Arts Festival today announces its music lineup for the second annual free community event presented by the Town of Boone and supporting partners. The festival returns to downtown Boone Thursday through Saturday, June 15-17.

Twenty musical acts confirmed for the 2023 edition of Boonerang include Asheville-based, born-in-Boone funk outfit Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band, bluegrass icons the Larry Keel Experience, blues and soul rockers (and App State alums) Abby Bryant & The Echoes, wife-and-husband roots duo Zoe & Cloyd and classical-inspired folk purveyors the Kruger Brothers.

Boonerang Lineup Release - 1

The Booenrang music lineup for 2023. 
Kids fans 2022.jpg

Boonerang offers plenty to do for kids of all ages.
Silent Disco 2022.jpg

The silent disco was a hit at Boonerang 2022 and will return in 2023.

