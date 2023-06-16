Current Boone Logo.png

BOONE — The Town of Boone is creating the Community Climate Action plan and is seeking public input. 

The plan will be used to guide the municipality, the residents, and all community partners on actions that need to be taken in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions produced in the town limits to zero by 2050. Using the data gathered from the initial survey entitled the “Community Climate Opinion Survey”, Town staff is asking community members to participate in the next iteration of data collecting and public input.

