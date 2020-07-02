WATAUGA — The Watauga County Tourism Development Authority and Boone TDA boards passed their budgets on June 19 and June 9, respectively. In comparison to the FY 2019-2020 budgets, Boone’s TDA budget decreased by 24 percent and the county’s decreased by 22 percent.
The town of Boone’s FY 2020-2021 budget totals nearly $1.2 million. Its 24 percent decrease is due to cuts in marketing and advertising because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the new budget year, we built the budgets for both the Boone and Watauga TDAs based on a 40 percent reduction in occupancy tax revenue. Because of that reduction in projected revenue, we pulled funds from our fund balances (savings) for both TDAs,” said Wright Tilley, executive director of Boone and Watauga TDAs. “Fortunately, we have been able to build a healthy fund balance or savings reserve over the last 10 years for situations like we are facing now.”
The total appropriated from the Boone TDA fund balance for FY 2020-2021 is $247,485. Funds appropriated from the county’s savings equal $273,019.
Tilley also noted that both the town and county TDA departments are “completely funded by the 6 percent tax on lodging.”
The expense of $302,818, charged by Watauga County to manage the town’s TDA operations, is included in the FY 2020-2021 expenses, which are separated into a number of categories.
“Tourism related” expenses in the Boone TDA budget are $312,667 for FY 2020-2021 as opposed to $491,667 for FY 2019-2020, while “marketing and advertising” total $485,000 compared to last year’s $635,000.
Sports tourism is appropriated $20,000, and the budget includes $50,000 for TDA events and event sponsorships, a cut of $5,000 from FY 2019-2020.
The Watauga County budget for FY 2020-2021 totals $1,685,837, a 22 percent decrease from the FY 2019-2020 budget. The budget was approved on June 9.
Expenses for FY 2020-2021 include administrative services ($350,837), direct tourism promotion ($810,000) and tourism infrastructure ($525,000).
Both direct tourism promotion and tourism infrastructure saw notable cuts from FY 2019-2020 to FY 2020-2021, totaling $205,000 and $277,000, respectively.
The projected occupancy tax revenue is $1.1 million for FY 2020-2021, as opposed to the FY 2019-2020 budget estimating a revenue of more than $1.5 million from occupancy tax. The Watauga County TDA has appropriated $273,019 from the county’s fund balance due to expected losses.
“One of the biggest differences in the year’s expenditures is that we cut our advertising budget by $150,000 for the new year. If revenues start to increase again, we will consider increasing the advertising budget later in the fiscal year,” Tilley said.
