BOONE — Boone and Watauga County are in disagreement over HB 193, a proposed local law that would dictate, in part, how they can move forward with a new parking garage in downtown Boone.
On June 8, the Boone Town Council released a statement after its regular monthly meeting in response to House Bill 193, a local law which would exempt certain property from the Boone Unified Development Ordinance.
The text of the bill reads: "For so long as it is used for a public purpose, the following property shall be exempt from the Unified Development Ordinance of the Town of Boone as it exists on the effective date of this act and any subsequent amendments or reenactments: the property described in the INSTRUMENT OF COMBINATION recorded on May 23, 2022, as referenced in Book 2275, Page 413 in the Watauga County Register of Deeds."
The property described is the location of a new parking deck on Queen Street and North Water Street in the location of the old Turner Law Office, which was demolished in January 2021.
In the June 8 statement, the town council claimed that HB 193 would, if passed, "exempt the County’s proposed parking garage from Boone’s Unified Development Ordinance, including the downtown historic district standards."
"As a Council, we feel blindsided and extremely disappointed with this action by Watauga County," the council wrote. "This Council would have been happy to talk to the County about its parking garage project, and to do what the Town reasonably could to facilitate it. Yet, the County did not even approach the Town to seek cooperation."
The council continued and stated it is ready to "ready to facilitate proper consideration of the parking garage project as quickly as local regulations allow."
"But the standards that apply to every resident and business in this town, and to the Town itself, should apply equally to the County," the council stated. "This proposed local law, House bill 193, sets a dangerous precedent both for us as a town and for municipalities across the state. Watauga County should be subject to the same standards that apply to all other property owners. We urge the County to rescind this bill and reach out to us. We stand ready to work together.”
The Watauga County Board of Commissioners responded with their own statement on June 10. They wrote that they are "always open to opportunities to build a collaborative relationship with Boone."
"With respect to the parking project, the County has a responsibility to provide free parking for the general public visiting and doing business at the Courthouse and with governmental agencies, most of which are located in the Town," the commissioners wrote. "Meeting this need for acceptable parking is long overdue. The County requested assistance from our local legislators to be better positioned to complete the project in a timely manner and within its proposed budget. Prior to the bill being proposed, the County communicated to Town representatives that it has every intention of designing a structure that is consistent with the aesthetic guidelines established by the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), including the historic standards."
The commissioners wrote that there has been many misunderstandings and discords between the town and county over the use of the Queen/Water Street property — the location of the old Turner Law Office.
"When the County recently began preparing to submit its permit application(s), legal counsel discovered that there is language in the UDO and its Appendix that is arguably unenforceable and could be used to prevent the re-combining of multiple tracts of land that were originally and historically one tract," the commissioners wrote. "Legal counsel for the County felt confident it could overcome this legal issue in court but it could lead to costly litigation for both sides and a significant increase in construction costs due to the delay. The County has always intended to build a structure that is consistent with the spirit of the Town’s UDO, and the County is committed to working with the Town of Boone to honor the historic district standards. To that end, discussions have occurred and will continue with the Town to find collaborative approaches to this project."
A local bill is enacted by the state legislature, but only applies to specific municipalities, which in HB 193 case is Boone.
While Watauga and Boone are in disagreement over HB 193 and the parking garage, both government organizations mentioned in their statements the recent success of combining the Boone and Watauga 911 communication centers. The Boone Town Council also noted how the two sides came to an "amicable settlement" of a lawsuit over water service.
A total of $5,033,600 was set aside in the county budget for the parking deck.
Parking Deck History and the Turner Law Office
Read previous Watauga Democrat reporting on the Turner Law Office and the parking garage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.