BOONE – The Boone Town Council voted unanimously to consolidate town 911 services with Watauga County at its March 23 meeting.
The consolidation will direct all 911 calls to one centralized location and will eliminate transfer calls. Through the transition, there will be no elimination of jobs as the Boone call center will merge with the Watauga County call center, according to John Ward, Boone town manager.
“I think this is a very important measure,” said town of Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle. “We are going to be able to better serve our community and there are many benefits specifically to the town.”
The Boone call center currently takes emergency calls as well as non-emergency calls. Ward said that they are working on a way to redirect non-emergency calls to public works and other services. The consolidation will decrease misdirected calls and reduce response times in some cases.
The equipment from the Boone 911 call center at the Boone Police Department will be transferred to the Watauga County 911 call center.
Ward also noted that this consolidation is opening the doors for a 911 board consolidation grant that will allow for a new 911 call center funded by the state.
Boone Police Chief Andy LeBeau discussed the benefits the consolidation will provide to his department department.
“There's a lot of benefits to it,” LeBeau said. “The lack of having to transfer 911 calls from back and forth where there's always the potential for a call being dropped, or some other technology issue that could delay getting help to people.”
Council member Todd Carter expressed his full support of the consolidation. He said that this will make the town of Boone safer and save money.
“This is one giant, big win for our entire town and county,” Carter said.
Futrelle pointed out that this has been a project more than 21 years in the making because of the push after 9/11 to consolidate emergency services for more efficiency.
“Over a decade ago, when I was on the commission, there was a big push for this,” Futrelle said. “So to finally get this across the finish line is just something for us all to be proud of.”
It was also announced that an audit of the Boone Police Department reported no deficiencies.
Additionally, the town council unanimously voted to move forward with the possibility of installing a Tesla Supercharger station on Queen Street by directing town staff give notice and schedule a public hearing on the possibility.
David Abernathy, a project developer for the Tesla Supercharging team, presented information on Tesla Supercharging stations.
He told the council that Tesla is the largest manufacturer of electric vehicles and that their mission is to accelerate sustainable energy.
The Supercharging stations can charge a Tesla from about 10 percent of battery to roughly 80-90 percent in 30 minutes. The stations are typically located near places with retail spaces and ideally small businesses, according to Abernathy.
While Tesla’s are currently the only car that can use the Tesla Superchargers, Abernathy said that they would offer to install infrastructure that other electric vehicles could use to charge.
The proposal is to take 16 parking spaces on Queen Street across from Lost Province and turn them into eight Tesla Supercharging stations and level 2 chargers for other electric cars that aren’t Tesla’s. According to Abernathy, the entire project would be funded and maintained by Tesla.
“I'm definitely kind of excited about this opportunity,” said council member Dalton George. “I’m for it. It's an exciting prospect.”
Futrelle proposed the potential problem of people who don’t drive electric cars parking in the spots designated for charging, and Abernathy responded by saying that it’s difficult to enforce that, but that they could be notified if it became a recurring issue. He said that they work to install appropriate signage to prevent non-electric cars from parking in those spots.
The town council also approved a 10% retroactive one-time bonus to staff using American Recovering Act Funds and also voted to increase all staff pay 15% across the board using reserve fund to make staff pay competitive with all surrounding agencies.
It was also announced at the meeting that Boone received a FEMA Class 6 community rating for its flood zone regulations, meaning lower flood insurance costs for town property owners.
This was the last town council meeting for town manager John Ward, as he is leaving effective April 1 for a position as county manager in Walton County.
“Thank you and thanks for everything you did tonight and everything you have done,” Ward said. “I know that only good things are to come.”
