BOONE — The Boone Town Council unanimously approved the 2022/23 fiscal year budget, which includes a slight property tax increase and a 10% cost-of-living pay increase for all town employees.

The budget passed at the Wednesday, July 28, Boone Town Council Meeting totals $36,624,708, which is a 0.98% decrease from the previous years budget. The recommended budget was developed based on the priorities set by the town council.

  

