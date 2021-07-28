BOONE — The Boone Town Council will again meet in person starting with its Aug. 3 special meeting to fill the council vacancy left by Council Member Dustin Hicks.
The board decided at its July 15 meeting to again meet in person, but would still offer virtual options for the public.
“We plan to go above and beyond state requirements in hopes of encouraging increased participation,” Boone Town Manager John Ward said.
With the end of the state order allowing virtual public meetings, the council has to again meet in person. While the council is meeting in person, there will still be virtual options for the public to view the meeting via a live stream as well as the ability to provide public comment via WebEx.
“We’ve got a camera set up so that it will be streaming all of your actions,” Ward told the council. “It’ll be a little bit of a hybrid of what we’re doing now, but you’ll be able to see each other, you’ll be able to also see the members of the public, plus the members of the public that participate via WebEx on the large screen TV that we’re going to be providing for that.”
Ward said starting with a smaller meeting — where the council is appointing someone to fill the vacated town council position left by Hicks — allows the council to adjust to the new format and work out any issues.
