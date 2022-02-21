BOONE — The Boone Town Council will hold a special meeting electronically on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m to discuss and take potential action on the state of emergency.
The council will also discuss COVID-19 related requirements for town employees such as vaccinations, masking, testing and/or other protective measures.
The meeting was announced on Feb. 21.
Individuals who wish to address the council remotely can do so through WebEx either online or by phone. Those who wish to provide public comment remotely can email town manager John Ward at john.ward@townofboone.net or call in at (828) 406-5563 to be provided with an invite to the meeting.
All registrations must be completed by 12:30 p.m. the day prior to the meeting. Staff will moderate the WebEx session to ensure all participants have an opportunity to address the town council.
