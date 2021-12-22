BOONE — For the first time, according to new Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle, the town of Boone has elected a completely new town council.
The new members were sworn on to the council in person on Dec. 14 at the town council chambers.
Todd Carter, Edie Tugman, Becca Nenow are the three newest members of the council as Virginia Roseman and Dalton George each had experience after being appointed to the council earlier in 2021. Futrelle was also sworn in as Boone’s new mayor.
“We will not sit here and claim to be able to solve all the world’s problems and even have all the answers all the time and we will not make empty promises,” Futrelle said in his opening remarks. “There will be times where we won’t see eye to eye. But we will promise you this: with mutual respect and good faith, we will work for you, we will be honest with you, we will level with you.”
The first item on the agenda was to appoint a new mayor pro-tempore. The council unanimously approved Edie Tugman for that position.
Next, the council heard board vacancies from the mayor and then adopted their agenda for the meeting. The following boards have vacancies: one alternate position on the Board of Adjustment; one regular position and one student position on the Community Appearance Commission; one student position on the Cultural Resources Advisory Board; one board appointed position on the Downtown Boone Development Association; four regular positions on the Historic Preservation Commission one position (cooperative extension), one resident position (alternative transportation), one resident position and one student position on the Transportation Committee; and five regular positions and one student position on the Water Advisory Committee.
The next application deadline is Dec. 31 by 5 p.m. There was no public comment or requested appearances so the council moved to adopt their consent agenda.
In the consent agenda, the council approved four resolutions in support of former council members Connie Ulmer, Sam Furgiuele and Nancy LaPlaca as well as Mayor Rennie Brantz. Each resolution talked about how the members had serviced the community well in numerous capacities and that the new town council “hereby express our sincere appreciation and thanks” to each of the former members and mayor.
The consent agenda included approving an easement from the town to Frontier Natural Gas near fire station No. 3. In the consent agenda were also town holidays to approve which include New Year’s, MLK Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The last item on the consent agenda included approving the annual meeting notice, which has moved the town council meetings from Tuesday and Thursday to the second Wednesday of every month at 9 a.m. and the fourth Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m.
The consent agenda was approved unanimously.
Under council matters, the council appointed the council members to liaison positions as follows:
Tim Futrelle: High Country Council of Governments Advisory Committee, High Country Council of Governments Rural Planning Commission, Watauga County Tourism Development Authority and the Watauga Economic Development Commission.
Edie Tugman: Downtown Boone Development Authority, Community Appearance Commission and the Cultural Resources Advisory Board.
Dalton George: Sustainability Committee, Community Appearance Committee and the Police Committee.
Todd Carter: AppalCART Board, Human Relations Commission and the Police Committee.
Virginia Roseman: Historic Preservation Commission, Cultural Resources Advisory Board and the Human Relations Committee.
Becca Nenow: Downtown Boone Development Association, Watauga County Parks and Recreation Board and the Sustainability Commission.
After the liaison positions were appointed, the council heard an update on the Boone 150th anniversary events, scheduled the town council orientation and retreat and canceled the Dec. 16 regularly scheduled town council.
The meeting ended with former member Ulmer singing the council a brief song to mark the start of their terms.
