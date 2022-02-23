BOONE — The Boone Town Council voted on Feb. 23 to end the requirement of masks in indoor settings effective March 7.
Becca Nenow, Dalton George and Virginia Roseman voted in favor of lifting the mandate while Todd Carter and Edie Tugman voted against. Roseman made the motion to rescind the state of emergency effective March 7, which had the indoor mask mandate. The town council will consider the state of emergency again at its March 9 meeting.
Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged schools and local governments to end their mask mandates in a Feb. 17 press conference.
The means the Boone State of Emergency will be rescinded effective March 7. The original state of emergency order can be found at www.townofboone.net/DocumentCenter/View/642/Amendment-to-State-of-Emergency-Declaration-in-the-Town-of-Boone.
While masking is not mandated, the Boone Town Council continues to strongly urge the citizens of Boone to take every necessary precaution regarding COVID-19, including the use of a mask in public spaces, it stated in a press release.
With the dismissal of the Town of Boone’s State of Emergency Order, the town stated in a press release that private business owners within the town limits may choose to enact additional COVID-19 precautions, which can include establishing a mask requirement for their business.
The Boone Police may continue to be called to trespass and remove individuals if they are not in compliance with the business’ individual policy.
The Town of Boone will also continue to issue free disposable masks to interested businesses, while current supplies last. All masks may be found at Town Hall, located at 567 West King Street. Business owners may also call Town Hall at (828) 268-6200.
This story is developing and will be updated with more information including comments from town council members and health officials who were at the meeting.
