This story was updated Feb. 28 with additional information.
BOONE — The Boone Town Council voted on Feb. 23 to end the requirement of masks in indoor settings effective March 7.
Becca Nenow, Dalton George and Virginia Roseman voted in favor of lifting the mandate while Todd Carter and Edie Tugman voted against. Roseman made the motion to rescind the state of emergency effective March 7, which had the indoor mask mandate. The town council will consider the state of emergency again at its March 9 meeting.
Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged schools and local governments to end their mask mandates in a Feb. 17 press conference.
The means the Boone State of Emergency will be rescinded effective March 7. The original state of emergency order can be found at www.townofboone.net/DocumentCenter/View/642/Amendment-to-State-of-Emergency-Declaration-in-the-Town-of-Boone.
While masking is not mandated, the Boone Town Council continues to strongly urge the citizens of Boone to take every necessary precaution regarding COVID-19, including the use of a mask in public spaces, it stated in a press release.
With the dismissal of the Town of Boone’s State of Emergency Order, the town stated in a press release that private business owners within the town limits may choose to enact additional COVID-19 precautions, which can include establishing a mask requirement for their business.
The Boone Police may continue to be called to trespass and remove individuals if they are not in compliance with the business’ individual policy.
The Town of Boone will also continue to issue free disposable masks to interested businesses, while current supplies last. All masks may be found at Town Hall, located at 567 West King Street. Business owners may also call Town Hall at (828) 268-6200.
At the meeting,
AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene spoke to the council about COVID-19. She told the town council that the community has seen a very sharp decline. Hospitalizations have also declined, Greene said.
“I know not everyone has agreed with what we've recommended, but every time there's someone who's died, I've looked at that name,” Greene said. “It's a community member. Sometimes it's people that I knew, people that I grew up with or people that I know that's related to someone. It matters to me. So I just want to say that I am not taking this lightly. I want you all to know that it matters to me because I care about this community.”
She told the council most important metric that the health department is watching today — and will in the future — is that COVID-like illness visit to the emergency department.
“That's the one that we saw a really sharp climb up and a really sharp decline down,” Greene said.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare Senior Vice President Rob Hudspeth spoke to the council about trends at Watauga Medical Center and the trends in the region. On Feb. 23, there were 79 total patients at Watauga Medical Center with seven of those being in COVID-19 isolation.
"In terms of infection rates, in January we had a total of 549 COVID case positives at the hospital," Hudspeth said. "Through (Feb 23), we’ve had just 167 case positives. We also track of trends across the region on a daily basis. The data we’ve seen regionally indicates that other hospitals are seeing similar declines."
Hudspeth said for example, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Watauga County's region (including all ARHS facilities, Catawba Valley, Frye Regional, UNC Blue Ridge, UNC Caldwell) on Feb. 1 was 250. That that number has steadily dropped throughout the month and was at 107 on Feb. 23.
"But if you were to ask any of our clinical staff if it feels like COVID is declining, they wouldn’t necessarily say yes. They would tell you they are doing more than they ever have," Hudspeth said. "Why? Like so many other hospitals, more than 1/3 of our staff has turned over this past 18 months. As we try to replace those open positions, our folks are working more, longer shifts. As this cycle continues it causes fatigue and puts extreme pressure on our organization."
After the council heard from Hudspeth and Greene, they began to deliberate on the state of emergency and whether or not to lift it. The full meeting can be found at fb.watch/btiYIkpWaR/ with council members began talking about the state of emergency at approximately the one hour mark.
(2) comments
Why wait until March 7th — make it effective NOW.
Man. With everything going on in the world, you'd think y'all would have something less trivial to get soooo worked up over. For a group that consistently lashes out against others for being "snowflakes" y'all sure do seem to enjoy handling COVID precautions like a bunch of whining toddlers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.