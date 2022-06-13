BOONE — An LGBTQ+ Progress Pride Flag was hung between Boone Town Hall and the Veterans' Memorial on West King Street after the Boone Town Council passed a resolution recognizing June as Pride Month during their last meeting.
The proclamation submitted by Town Council Member Todd Carter proclaims that Boone join North Carolina and the country in observing June as Pride Month to honor the history of the LGBTQ+ liberation movement. Mayor Tim Futrelle signed the resolution to proclaim June as Pride Month in "recognizing all LGBTQ residents whose influential and lasting contributions to our neighborhoods make Boone a vibrant community in which to live, work and visit."
Members of Town Hall staff and several community members gathered to watch Carter hang the flag on June 10 following a ceremonial signing of the Pride Month Proclamation by Futrelle. Carter shared his thoughts on the importance of the flag's display after hanging it.
"This is the start of something new in Boone and this flag is going to fly to represent every LGBTQ+ person in this town and surrounding areas — the teachers, the staff members of the town and county and the people in my community that make this town so rich," Carter said. "Most importantly, this is for the kids driving by who may not be living in supportive homes and need to know that they're not alone and it's going to be okay. This is for the parents of gay and (transgender) kids who are struggling and fearful for their children living in this community. I want them to know that the town of Boone supports them and stands behind them. We are flying this flag so people know they are loved. All we want is equality and equity and to be seen and recognized as a part of this community."
Carter continued and thanked the business that are celebrating Pride by hosting events, selling Pride themed items and hanging flags, including Mellow Mushroom, Boone Saloon and Lost Province.
The Library of Congress reports that LGBTQ+ Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, the "tipping point" for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. The purpose of the commemorative month is to recognize the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally and internationally.
Carter said he hopes to host a variety of Pride events throughout the month to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and start conversations of acceptance and inclusion.
