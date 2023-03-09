BOONE — The Boone Town Council convened on March 8 for a regular meeting to discuss resolutions for National Fair Housing Month and No-Mow May.
Mayor Tim Futrelle called the meeting into session beginning with a public comment period. Several community members spoke and addressed their gratitude for the Boone Greenway Skatepark and their hopes for its expansion. After public comment, Recess Skate and Snow Co-owner JP Pardy presented his request for town funding for the expansion of the park, which the council approved.
Following Pardy's presentation, Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle introduced resolutions for National Fair Housing Month and No-Mow May.
According to the resolution supporting National Fair Housing Month, April marks the anniversary of the Fair Housing Act of 1968 which "sought to eliminate discrimination in housing opportunities." In recognizing Fair Housing Month, the Town Council hopes to bring attention to any existing issues in the town related to discriminatory practices.
Council member Dalton George said North Carolina is "behind on housing solutions" and hopes that this is resolution will have an "actual impact."
George then discussed the resolution of support for the No-Mow May initiative as he submitted the request for the council's consideration. He said that grass lawns are a concept derived from the 1950s expectation for a "picture-perfect home" that has proven to be bad for the environment as it is unhealthy for pollinators, song birds and water supplies, George said.
While the council stated participating in the initiative is completely optional for community members, the town is going to lower their mowing rates in May.
In approving the consent agenda, the council approved the transfer of funds from the Appropriated Fund Balance of the Infrastructure Fund to the Contracted Services's Water and Sewer Fund for the completion of an equipment storage structure.
The council then approved a request made on behalf of the Historic Preservation Commission to hold a ceremony on Friday, June 2 at 1 p.m. for the historic marking of the Hayes-Bryan-Greene Cemetery with subsequent road closure of the eastbound portion of Queen Street for a half-hour before and after the event.
Downtown Boone Development Coordinator Paige Henderson then spoke on behalf of the Historic Preservation Commission regarding recommendations for the Doc and Merle Watson Mural coming to Howard Street this spring.
After Henderson's presentation, Town Manager Amy Davis congratulated Boone Police Chief Andy LeBeau for being appointed to the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice and Detective James Lyall for being awarded the Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the North Carolina Training and Standards Commission. Davis also recognized the work of the traffic operations for completing the installation of LED streetlight fixtures throughout the town.
The council then denied a request from Davis Parker, of promotional group DRABA's, for a special event application for a Howard Street Market.
Parker was not present at the event to confirm details of the event and had not met with the Downtown Boone Development Association. Council members stated they were not comfortable approving the application with the little information presented as the event requires road closures and parking coordination.
Before moving into closed session, the council approve a proposal and contract for Raftelis Financial Consultants Inc. Water and Sewer System Rate and Fee Study as the town is required to review its water and sewer rate and fee structure every five years.
The next Boone Town Council regular meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 22 at 6 p.m.
