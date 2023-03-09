Current Boone Logo.png

BOONE — The Boone Town Council convened on March 8 for a regular meeting to discuss resolutions for National Fair Housing Month and No-Mow May. 

Mayor Tim Futrelle called the meeting into session beginning with a public comment period. Several community members spoke and addressed their gratitude for the Boone Greenway Skatepark and their hopes for its expansion. After public comment, Recess Skate and Snow Co-owner JP Pardy presented his request for town funding for the expansion of the park, which the council approved. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.