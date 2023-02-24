BOONE — The Boone Town Council proclaimed March as Developmental Disability Awareness Month at the Feb. 22 meeting.
Since there was no public comment, Destination by Design Director of Planning and Business Development Eric Woolridge started the meeting with a presentation updating on Imagine Watauga — a tourism plan to "effectively steward occupancy tax revenue" to improve connectivity, education and awareness, outdoor recreation and arts and culture.
Woolridge said Destination by Design has identified major overcrowding and lack of parking, sidewalks and public access as concerns in tourism, specifically in Boone and Blowing Rock.
To help mitigate these problems and address opposing problem of lack of tourism in neighboring communities, Woolridge said the organization is looking to utilize the concept of the "rural village" by spreading tourism and recreation activities to surrounding areas such as Cove Creek, Deep Gap, Foscoe, Todd and Valle Crucis.
After Woolridge's presentation, Watauga County Librarian Monica Caruso shared the Watauga County Public Library annual report with the council.
Caruso said the library was very involved in celebrations related to Boone 150 as well as other town events.
Caruso said 116 volunteers contributed 3,981 hours to the library, equating to $119,230 of labor in 2022.
The library also has a new microfilm reader purchased through the Bright Ideas Grant, decodable books through a grant from Blue Ridge Energy and adaptive technology sponsored by a Community Inclusion grant.
Caruso said strategic plan goals for the library from 2022-2026 include increasing organizational excellence, increasing robust services to underserved communities, more access and innovative programming, and building high quality print, digital and technology collections.
After Caruso's presentation, Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle introduced a proclamation declaring March Developmental Disability Awareness Month.
The proclamation states that developmental disabilities are a "diverse group of chronic conditions that are due to mental or physical impairments that arise before adulthood" and that citizens should work to recognize the value of the disability experience, create ways to be more inclusive, understand the losses when the community is segregates and demand policy change.
The council unanimously approved the proclamation, stating that it is vital for all communities to be represented, celebrated and understood in the community.
