Current Boone Logo.png

BOONE — The Boone Town Council proclaimed March as Developmental Disability Awareness Month at the Feb. 22 meeting. 

Since there was no public comment, Destination by Design Director of Planning and Business Development Eric Woolridge started the meeting with a presentation updating on Imagine Watauga — a tourism plan to "effectively steward occupancy tax revenue" to improve connectivity, education and awareness, outdoor recreation and arts and culture.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.