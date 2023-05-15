Current Boone Logo.png

BOONE — The Boone Town Council heard several funding requests and approved a resolution of support for a mountain bike park at the Wednesday, May 10 meeting.

During the first public comment period, one community member requested an amendment to the town's sign ordinance to raise heights from five to six feet. He said this change would make it easier for drivers to read signs while traveling on winding roads. The council cannot directly respond to public commenters but approved an amendment related to signs later in the meeting that addressed that concern. Specific amendments can be found in the council's May 10 board packet.

