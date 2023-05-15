BOONE — The Boone Town Council heard several funding requests and approved a resolution of support for a mountain bike park at the Wednesday, May 10 meeting.
During the first public comment period, one community member requested an amendment to the town's sign ordinance to raise heights from five to six feet. He said this change would make it easier for drivers to read signs while traveling on winding roads. The council cannot directly respond to public commenters but approved an amendment related to signs later in the meeting that addressed that concern. Specific amendments can be found in the council's May 10 board packet.
Following the first public comment period, Mayor Tim Futrelle announced board vacancies in which the town is soliciting applications. Available positions include one regular position on the ABC Board, two regular positions and three alternate positions on the Board of Adjustments, four regular positions and one student position on the Community Appearance Commission, one regular position and one student position on the Historic Preservation Commission, three regular positions on the Planning Commission, three regular positions and one student position on the Sustainability Committee and two liaisons to the County Board to be nominated by the town council on the Watauga County Parks & Recreations Board.
All applicants should apply by June 2 at 5 p.m.
Several community leaders then addressed the council during the requested appearances portion of the meeting. The council took no action during this informational portion of the meeting.
Rebecca Hutchins of the Daniel Boone Native Gardens requested funding to secure a qualified executive director, construct an events stage and install protective fencing. The funding requested from the town for these three priorities totals $85,000, which would be utilized synchronically with the garden's annual budget of $28,976.
Following Hutchins's presentation, AppalCart Director Craig Hughes presented the organization's 2022 Annual Report for July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. Hughes said trips from 2021 to 2022 tripled from 412,000 to 1.25 million, moving back toward pre-pandemic levels. AppalCart receives funding from the federal and state government, the Town of Boone, Watauga County, and Appalachian State University.
Watauga Riverkeeper Andy Hill presented a letter of appreciation to the council from MountainTrue. The letter thanked the town council for their "willingness to recognize the need to address stormwater issues and their potential impacts to water quality is of great significance."
After Hill read the letter, Watauga County Maintenance Director Robert Marsh requested assistance with paving needs from the Public Works Department for the lot located on Watauga County property at the Hunger and Health Coalition site. In the discussion, the council expressed that the town is already short on paving staff and does not conduct work on private property.
County Extension Director Jim Hamilton then presented information about the USDA-inspected meat slaughter plant project at the Watauga County Landfill. Hamilton said project collaborators had received preliminary facility plans, cost estimates, and a preliminary engineering report.
Hamilton said the engineering for the project is in the RFQ process through the county. The High Country Council of Governments is completing funding proposals through the ARC and EDA for a total of $1.3 million to add to the $2.4 million in funding already committed to the project through Golden LEAF, Tobacco Trust Fund, NC Ag Development Trust Fund, ARC, and ARPA funds allocated by Watauga County.
Hamilton requested the council "consider the progress made on this project to enhance the stability and economic viability and growth of our local food economy through supporting this project which will provide USDA inspected slaughter capacity to our local food system."
After the final requested appearance, the council approved the consent agenda. In doing so, the council approved the following:
- Minor public works budget amendments
- Minutes for seven town meetings
- The closure of King Street for the Fourth of July Parade
- A Resolution of Volunteer Appreciation and Recognition of Andy Brooks
- A proclamation for Pride Month, including a Progress Pride Flag raising on June 2
- A resolution of support of House Bill 44, which removes provisions limiting voting rights in North Carolina
- A resolution opposing Senate Bill 317 and House Bill 562, which limits land use, potentially limiting workforce housing opportunities
- A resolution of support for the Winkler's Creek Reservoir Mountain Bike Park
In approving the resolution of support for the Winkler's Creek Reservoir Mountain Bike Park, several representatives from Boone Mountain Cyclists thanked the council and mayor. Many cyclists attended the meeting as they were excited about the addition of the recreation space and discussed the emotional and physical benefits of public recreation spaces.
Part of the resolution states that "Boone Area Cyclists proposes to develop and raise funding for a proposal to develop a new mountain bike park at Winkler Creek Reservoir, whereby the Town will not be required to provide financial assistance other than maintenance of the park’s parking area after it has been constructed, and Boone Area Cyclists will be responsible for maintaining all trails.
Boone controls approximately 151 acres including and surrounding the Winkler’s Creek Reservoir located on Winkler’s Creek Road. According to the Boone Area Cyclists, the park would be natural surface with a wide multi-use path, beginner and family friendly, and accessible to all.
"The Town of Boone supports the efforts of Boone Area Cyclists to raise funding and develop a proposal to be presented to the Boone Town Council for a new mountain bike park at Winkler Creek Reservoir," the resolution stated.
Following adopting the consent agenda, Planning and Inspections Director Jane Shook led a public hearing in which King & College, LLC requested an annexation into the downtown Municipal Service District. The council approved this request.
The council then moved into closed session for work sessions before adjourning.
The Boone Town Council's next regularly scheduled meeting will occur on May 24 at 6 p.m. in the Town Council chambers.
