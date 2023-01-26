Current Boone Logo.png

BOONE — An ordinance protecting residents from discrimination on the basis of race, gender, sexuality, ethnicity and other marginalized identities unanimously passed during the Jan. 25 Boone Town Council meeting. 

The nondiscrimination ordinance specifically protects people from discrimination on the basis of "race, natural hair or hairstyles, ethnicity, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin or ancestry, marital or familial status, pregnancy, veteran status, religious belief or non-belief, age and disability."

Todd Carter and Tim Futrelle.JPG

Town Council Member Todd Carter and Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle stand in front of the new Pride Flag displaying the signed proclamation of the town recognizing June, 2022 as Pride Month.

