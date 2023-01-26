BOONE — An ordinance protecting residents from discrimination on the basis of race, gender, sexuality, ethnicity and other marginalized identities unanimously passed during the Jan. 25 Boone Town Council meeting.
The nondiscrimination ordinance specifically protects people from discrimination on the basis of "race, natural hair or hairstyles, ethnicity, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin or ancestry, marital or familial status, pregnancy, veteran status, religious belief or non-belief, age and disability."
The ordinance ensures protections in employment, housing and public accommodation businesses by prohibiting discriminatory practices.
During public comment, three community members spoke in favor of the ordinance, which council member Dalton George said was not the case when the council discussed a similar ordinance two years prior.
Marriage and family counselor Kristen Benson encouraged the council to vote in favor of the ordinance. Benson said research shows higher levels of anxiety and depression in people of marginalized identities and that state's with protection policies see lower rates. Benson said passing the ordinance would be "so in the spirit of Boone"
Next to speak was Amber Dixon, a Watauga County resident currently working in the community health field. Dixon echoed Benson, stating that the ordinance aligns with the "spirit" of the town.
"Ordinances like these do not harm anyone, they are protection — they are in the spirit of what we as Boone value, and we as Americans," Dixon said.
Following Dixon's comment, Katie Mack stated that she has seen the town grow into a more diverse community, but believes there needs to be protections in place to continue to encourage this growth.
"I moved to Boone from another larger metropolitan area and I am so pleased to see more diversity here in Boone than there was when I raised my family here some 30 years ago," Mack said. "But I'm very very concerned right now for those populations that are struggling to become more integrated into our community at large and especially take some leadership positions. I know of several people who are very interested and eager in improving the community situation for all persons of color and other diversity and I'd really like to support this ordinance that would protect them, encourage them and encourage the rest of us to support our growth in Boone into a larger, diverse community."
After passing the consent agenda, council member Todd Carter read the nondiscrimination ordinance.
The ordinance states that the residents of Boone are to be protected on the basis of their identities and expression and that the newly formed Human Relations Commission will help the community in the transition.
Before voting, Mayor Tim Futrelle commented on the importance of the ordinance and expressed gratitude for Carter's work on the matter.
"There is a spirit here. I think it represents honesty, and fairness, and love and you can feel it here in our town," Futrelle said. "We're very fortunate to have the community that we have and the community members that we have, and that's to say all of them, and that's regardless of what they look like, where they came from, what they identify as, whether they have a disability or have served or how they choose to wear their hair. These things are no longer going to be tolerated in terms of discrimination. I'm so proud that we have taken this step."
"I would also like to thank Council Member Carter for his work on this and his dedication," Futrelle continued. "A lot of folks don't know this, and they should. We are very fortunate to have him on our council. He has done this his whole life. I think it is important for us to know that when you dedicate your life to something, you can make things happen. Beautiful things happen. So Council Member Carter, we thank you for that."
The council voted unanimously to pass the nondiscrimination ordinance, becoming the 21 municipality in North Carolina to do so, according to Carter.
“The nondiscrimination ordinance passed in Boone is an important step in dismantling discriminatory practices that target LGBTQ+ folks and people of color," Kendra R. Johnson, Executive Director of Equality NC said in a statement. "Marginalized groups have long experienced discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations, and we are pleased to see Boone’s Town Council put new protections in place to ensure more equitable access in these areas. Moving forward, we hope to see more towns adopt LGBTQ+ inclusive and racially inclusive nondiscrimination language in a continued shift towards equality.”
