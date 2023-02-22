Current Boone Logo.png

BOONE — The Boone Town Council unanimously approved the Antisemitism Education and Awareness Resolution at its Feb. 22 meeting. 

The request, submitted by council member Dalton George on Feb. 21, was in response to incidents involving antisemitic vandalism and hate in Boone, the most recent of which involved "an individual placing a Nazi Flag on the sign of the Temple of the High Country" on Feb. 15. 

