BOONE — The Boone Town Council unanimously approved the Antisemitism Education and Awareness Resolution at its Feb. 22 meeting.
The request, submitted by council member Dalton George on Feb. 21, was in response to incidents involving antisemitic vandalism and hate in Boone, the most recent of which involved "an individual placing a Nazi Flag on the sign of the Temple of the High Country" on Feb. 15.
After introducing the resolution, Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle said he was "disgusted" by the antisemitic action on Feb. 15.
"I believe that this was an effort to intimidate and speak against members of our community who, throughout history, have found themselves in the ire of many others," Futrelle said. "This is very saddening for our community. My heart was saddened when I found out about this. This is not who we are as a community — we are inclusive. We are loving. We are accepting and we will not allow for this type of conduct or behavior."
Antisemitism is defined in the resolution as "the centuries-old bigotry and form of racism faced by Jewish people simply because they are Jews" in the resolution. It states that "antisemitism includes blaming Jews when things go wrong; calling for, aiding, or justifying the killing or harming of Jews in the name of a radical ideology or extremist view of religion; or making mendacious, dehumanizing, demonizing, or stereotyped allegations about Jews."
The resolution states that the town council is "fully committed to the safety, security and equal treatment of all its residents" and to support the Jewish community members and organizations.
The resolution states that, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, there was a 14% increase in hate crimes against Jewish individuals and institution, with these attacks making up 60.3 percent of all religion-based hate crimes in 2019.
In addition, the Anti-Defamation League of NC saw a 131% increase in antisemitic incidents in 2022, according to the resolution.
"It is critical that the Town Council of Boone take leadership and stand in solidarity with its Jewish community to send a message that discriminatory and hate-motivated behavior or violence will not be tolerated," the resolution states. "Each individual has the ability to promote inclusiveness, celebrate diversity, support all fellow community members and reject hate and bias in all forms... All persons are encouraged to report any such antisemitic incidents to the proper authorities for investigation."
In November 2022, the North Carolina Budget included an act that defined antisemitism and set guidelines for Holocaust education that the Town of Boone "had the power" to support. The resolution states that in addition to the town council condemning "antisemitic acts and statements as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values that define the people of Boone," it encourages individuals to better educate themselves on the impacts of the Holocaust and the extent of hate crimes in the country.
In representing the urgency of the council's need to react to hateful acts in the community, the resolution quotes North Carolina Superintendent of Public Schools Catherine Truitt's response to the rise of antisemitic acts in stating, "The danger of what happens when hate goes unchallenged and there is indifference in the face of oppression."
Following the reading of the resolution, council members spoke out against the Feb. 15 incident, with Todd Carter saying that "hate has no place here."
Other members also echoed Carter's sentiment.
"I would just like to say to all the members of the Temple who have been nothing but generous, kind, loving members in our community — I'm sorry. I'm so sorry," council member Virginia Roseman said. "Someone chose to bring hate to your Temple that's only filled with love. I hope that our love is going to outshine that hate. I hope that you will come together stronger in your community knowing that we love you, knowing that we're only better because of our diversities that we bring to the community. We're with you and I'm so sorry that you had to experience something like this."
